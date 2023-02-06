Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Company of Fools to Present First Annual Virtual Play Festival THE DARE TO FAIL FEST

"Dare to Fail Gloriously" is the Company of Fools' motto and this festival celebrates work that aligns with that philosophy.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Are You DTF?

Company of Fools will present its first annual virtual play festival. The Dare to Fail Fest! (DTFFest) is comprised of five 10-minute plays (out of over 50 submissions) selected by a CoF committee, headed by Literary Director, Cameron Cueva Clarke and Director of Motley Endeavors, Clare Solly. These works all revolve around what is to "dare to fail gloriously."

The selected shows:

Counting Sheep

by Rishi Chowdhary

Three absent-minded bank robbers run into some hiccups along the way.

Dare to Fail Gloriously

by Monroe Oxley

While trying to make a viral video you lose sight of the ones you hurt.

Nincompoop

by Sarah Congress

Meet Dennis, the handsome new director of marketing and strategy at the tech company Nacromantics. Though his boss, Gloria, is charmed by his looks, Executive Assistant Vicky sees right through him....and his fake resume.

Wanted: Scapegoat, No Experience Necessary

by Dan Borengasser

Those who shun responsibility for their actions and want to blame someone else for their shortcomings often look for a scapegoat...some innocent party who never chose that role. After all, who would ever want to be a scapegoat?

The Watch

by Michael Hagins

Two henchmen on guard duty await their fate at the hands of a spy...maybe?

"This festival is a part of Company of Fools' ongoing commitment to the digital theatre space, as well as the commitment to support unproduced and unpublished playwrights," stated Tyler Riley, Company of Fools' artistic director.

This festival is free to view for all and will premiere Friday, February 24th at 7 p.m. (ET) on the Company of Fools' YouTube channel.



