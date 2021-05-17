Company Of Fools Presents GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

Company of Fools returns with another visceral, slice-of-life production to start off its 2021 season.

It's not your typical love story: Doug and Kayleen meet at the nurse's office in their elementary school; she's got a painful stomach ache, and he's all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school.

Over the next thirty years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and their own self-destructive tendencies. With great compassion and humor, playwright Rajiv Joseph (Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show.

This is a multi-disciplinary presentation: a piece of immersive theatre paired with an independent painting exhibition by New York artist Brittany Miller.

CONTENT WARNING: This production contains content that may be objectionable. Please click here for more information.

Company of Fools' new associate artistic director and two-time alum Tyler Riley directs this cast with artistic director Cameron Cueva Clarke as Doug and Logan Alexis Troyer as Kayleen. Creative and production team includes Cameron Cueva Clarke, Conceptual Director; Stage Manager, Natalie Jones; Intimacy Director, Brooke M. Haney; Video Production & Streaming, Kevin Tully, Makeup Design, Charlotte Bravin Lee; Visual Art Exhibition, Brittany Miller.

All in person performances at Culture Lab LIC @ The Plaxall Gallery, 5-25 46th Avenue, Queens, May 15-24. Virtual performances will also be available.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit our website at https://companyoffoolstheatre.com/gruesome