Compagnia De' Colombari Presents MORE OR LESS I AM In Celebration Of Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday

Compagnia de' Colombari, an international collective of performing artists founded and directed by Karin Coonrod, presents More Or Less I Am: a music-theater piece drawn entirely from Walt Whitman's revolutionary free verse long poem, "Song of Myself,"one of the original twelve pieces that comprise his 1855 collection Leaves of Grass.

One of the next performances in this series, spanning multiple venues throughout the five boroughs, will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 9:30 pm (doors at 9pm) at Joe's Pub: 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://joespub.publictheater.org/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/Joes-Pub/2019/C/Compagnia-de-Colombaris-More-or-Less-I-Am/?SiteTheme=JoesPub.

Compagnia de' Colombari returns to Joe's Pub to celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of America's most influential poet, Walt Whitman, with a revival of their acclaimed production More Or Less I Am, a music-theater piece drawn entirely from Walt Whitman's revolutionary free verse long poem, "Song of Myself." Conceived and directed by Karin Coonrod with original music by

Colin Jacobsen, Kyle Sanna, Eric Jacobsen, and Alex Sopp, the piece involves fifteen performers of various ages, genders, and ethnicities (six instrumentalists and eight actor/singers, one child). More Or Less I Am includes passages spoken and sung in Spanish, among many other languages. Members of the audience will also be involved, as will local poet

Carl Hancock Rux who has been asked to speak back to Walt in his own words. Featuring performers from the best of the theater, classical music, and jazz worlds, the piece lasts one hour.





