Comedian Rachael Burke Pens JOLLY AF Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular

Get in the holiday spirit with the hilarious and heartwarming "JOLLY AF: A Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular"!

By: Dec. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Review: MONSIEUR CHOPIN at 59E59 Theaters-A Brilliant Portrait of the Polish Composer Photo 2 Review: MONSIEUR CHOPIN at 59E59 Theaters-A Brilliant Portrait of the Polish Composer
Ashley Chen Brings Unisson, Rush, Distances and More to La MaMa, November 30 – December Photo 3 Ashley Chen Brings Unisson, Rush, Distances and More to La MaMa, November 30 – December 10
THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week Photo 4 THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week

Comedian Rachael Burke Pens JOLLY AF Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular

Comedian Rachael Burke Pens JOLLY AF Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular

BroadwayWorld lovers looking to get into the holiday spirit...do we have a show for you!

Come gather around the tree for your greatest gift yet: a modern-day Carol Burnett Show...JOLLY AF: A Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular! If "At Home with Amy Sedaris" and Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave" made a Christmas baby, it would be this holiday show. From revisiting your favorite wholesome Christmas animated children's characters to The Nutcracker's prima ballerinas to the magic of the game of dreidel, and soon-to-be-classic holiday songs -- all with a bizarro twist -- this show will wrap your holiday spirit in a nice silly little bow.

Created/written/produced by Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show, NBC's Bring the Funny) and produced/directed by Shea Claire (Unladylike Comedy), cozy up for a yuletide extravaganza starring the brightest stars on top of the tree: Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Rachael Burke (NBC's Bring the Funny), Michelle Chan Bennett (Upright Citizens Brigade), J. Steven Madura (Super Sketch Tuesday), Carmen Mendoza (Comedy Central), Julia Schroeder (Story Pirates), Adrien Pellerin (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), and Channing Tookes (The Armory)!

The show is an instant classic, and you'll be happy you gave yourself the gift of cry-laughter.

JOLLY AF: A Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular

Date/Time: December 3, 2023 at 7 pm (Doors 6:30 pm) & December 7, 2023 at 9:30 pm (Doors 9:00 pm)

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Cross streets: MacDougal and Minetta Lane

Close subway/bus: 1, 2, A, C, M55

Theater phone number: (212) 475-1449

Ticket link: Click Here

Ticket price: $40 (or $20 with code INSTAGRAM)

Website for venue: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFER Photo
Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hosted By AllIance Theatre

Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization that provides advocacy and resources to the field of Theatre for Young Audiences, in collaboration with The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, will present the 2024 TYA/USA National Festival & Conference: POSSIBILITY on March 13-15, 2024.

2
Applause New York to Present MEAN GIRLS in December Photo
Applause New York to Present MEAN GIRLS in December

Tickets now available for the Applause New York production of MEAN GIRLS. Show dates on December 15th and 16th at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Directed by Jimmy Larkin. Don't miss it!

3
Cast Set for CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS at The Tank Photo
Cast Set for CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS at The Tank

Experience the magic and hilarity of Chloe Saves Christmas, a SantaCon-inspired comedy at The Tank. Directed by Bryan Songy and starring Amanda Wilson, Gavin Cranmer, and more.

4
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Inspired By The Glass Menagerie, to be Staged In Townhouse in December Photo
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Inspired By The Glass Menagerie, to be Staged In Townhouse in December

Discover the U.S. premiere of 'THE WHOLE OF TIME' by Romina Paula, inspired by 'The Glass Menagerie' and staged in a private townhouse for 22 people. Dec 28 - Jan 27.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)Tracker
Picking Up Speed in Off-Off-Broadway Picking Up Speed
Royal Family Performing Arts (12/06-12/11)Tracker PHOTOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (12/02-12/02)Tracker PHOTOS
Take Root Presents: Marie Lloyd Paspe & Almasphere in Off-Off-Broadway Take Root Presents: Marie Lloyd Paspe & Almasphere
Green Space (12/08-12/09)
Dunsinane in Off-Off-Broadway Dunsinane
Arts on Site (12/12-12/16)
The Beam at Top of the Rock in Off-Off-Broadway The Beam at Top of the Rock
Rockefeller Center (12/01-12/10)
The Magic Of Tony Bennett in Off-Off-Broadway The Magic Of Tony Bennett
Bellmore Cinema & Playhouse (12/09-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You