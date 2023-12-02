Comedian Rachael Burke Pens JOLLY AF Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular

BroadwayWorld lovers looking to get into the holiday spirit...do we have a show for you!

Come gather around the tree for your greatest gift yet: a modern-day Carol Burnett Show...JOLLY AF: A Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular! If "At Home with Amy Sedaris" and Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave" made a Christmas baby, it would be this holiday show. From revisiting your favorite wholesome Christmas animated children's characters to The Nutcracker's prima ballerinas to the magic of the game of dreidel, and soon-to-be-classic holiday songs -- all with a bizarro twist -- this show will wrap your holiday spirit in a nice silly little bow.

Created/written/produced by Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show, NBC's Bring the Funny) and produced/directed by Shea Claire (Unladylike Comedy), cozy up for a yuletide extravaganza starring the brightest stars on top of the tree: Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Rachael Burke (NBC's Bring the Funny), Michelle Chan Bennett (Upright Citizens Brigade), J. Steven Madura (Super Sketch Tuesday), Carmen Mendoza (Comedy Central), Julia Schroeder (Story Pirates), Adrien Pellerin (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), and Channing Tookes (The Armory)!

The show is an instant classic, and you'll be happy you gave yourself the gift of cry-laughter.

JOLLY AF: A Holiday Sketch Comedy Spectacular

Date/Time: December 3, 2023 at 7 pm (Doors 6:30 pm) & December 7, 2023 at 9:30 pm (Doors 9:00 pm)

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Cross streets: MacDougal and Minetta Lane

Close subway/bus: 1, 2, A, C, M55

Theater phone number: (212) 475-1449

Ticket link: Click Here

Ticket price: $40 (or $20 with code INSTAGRAM)

Website for venue: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/