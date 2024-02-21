Columbia University School of the Arts presents Meg, Thursday, March 7–Sunday, March 10 at Lenfest Center for the Arts a directing thesis production by current student Catalina Beltrán.



Meg, the audacious early play by Tony-winner Paula Vogel, flips the script on Henry VIII and the Tudors. Daughter to the famous and beloved Sir Thomas More, Meg feels certain that she'll follow in his steps as a brilliant scholar, with village idiot Will Roper as her trophy husband. But, as family secrets begin to come to light, Meg is forced to question the scholar's life her father has set out for her. Will her father's love or her husband's devotion help her realize her dreams, or keep her from discovering herself? Vogel's comic and cutting feminist vision questions how we construct histories, and who we leave out of them.

Featuring Annabella Pritchard, Kseniya Janyan, Michael Reep, Michael Covel, Michael Landes, and Katya Barmotina.

Meg is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Catalina Beltrán is a theatre director from Bogotá, Colombia. Her work has gravitated towards original work, either devised or new plays by young writers. Her plays have been shown in some of the most important theatre festivals in Bogotá. She graduated in Performing Arts at Universidad Distrital in Bogotá and is an MFA Theatre Directing candidate at Columbia University. U.S. credits include The Covenant (2022) written by Sam Kressner, Masha | María (2022), based on Chekhov texts, New England Summer Storms (2023) written by Emily Elise Everett, We're Here by Megan Rivkin (2023), 18 by Darius Buckley (staged reading, 2023), and Susana: a reconstruction (2023) conceived and directed by herself.