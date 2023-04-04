Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This Month

THE GROUP follows six men in a childhood sexual abuse survivor support group.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Columbia University School of the Arts will present DeAndre Short’s (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2023) production of THE GROUP.

THE GROUP follows six men in a childhood sexual abuse survivor support group. Over the course of eight weeks, they embark on the healing process with unconventional exercises, puzzles, and LEGO bricks. Digging into their past to mend themselves isn’t easy, but each is held together by the community they create. 

*Please note this play contains graphic language and discussions of sexual abuse, suicide, self-harm, and violence.

FEATURING: Jesse Dylan Baxter, Ethan Fox, Danny Houk, Devin Patrick Irwin, Josh Lak Kim, Cito Mena & Wesley Tiso

CREATIVE TEAM:
Playwright - DeAndre Short
Director - Josh Lak Kim
Dramaturg - Colin Wulff
Assoc. Director, Media Designer, Co-Sound Designer - Ethan Fox
Production Stage Manager - María De Barros
Assistant Stage Manager - Paola Solís-Ramírez
Producer - Cristina Gerla
Co-Producer - Chaz Coberly
Script Assistant - Reilly Conlon
Scenic Coordinator - Tavish Miller
Lighting Designer - William Brown
Costume Coordinator - Rachel Dozier-Ezell
Props Designer - Betsy Foresman
Co-Sound Designer - Kels Brooks
Intimacy Deputy - Angelica L. Santiago Gonzalez
Graphic Designer - Jules Talbot

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: 
Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 2:30pm
Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 8:00pm
Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
FREE ADMISSION - Click Here

THE GROUP will be presented at Columbia University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts - 615 W 129th St, New York, NY 10027

COVID Health & Safety protocols: Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SHOW HERE




Kakilang Presents Si Rawlinsons New Comedy Dance Theatre Show, SAVING FACE Photo
Kakilang Presents Si Rawlinson's New Comedy Dance Theatre Show, SAVING FACE
A new comedy dance theatre show exploring stories of invisible illness, private struggle and what happens when being professional collides with being human…
Jim Caruso & Matt Baker: One Night Only Comes to The New Lounge At The Wallace Hotel Photo
Jim Caruso & Matt Baker: One Night Only Comes to The New Lounge At The Wallace Hotel
For one night only, singer Jim Caruso and pianist/singer Matt Baker will croon the night away at the new Lounge at The Wallace Hotel on the Upper West Side in New York City. 
The Classical Theatre of Harlem Welcomes Ethan Hawke to Board of Directors Photo
The Classical Theatre of Harlem Welcomes Ethan Hawke to Board of Directors
The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) will welcome Ethan Hawke to its board of directors. Hawke is a four-time Academy Award®-nominated actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist.
OVERTURES A Berlioz-inspired Musical To Receive Reading At The Producers Club Photo
OVERTURES A Berlioz-inspired Musical To Receive Reading At The Producers Club
Overtures is a new two-person musical by composer, lyricist, and playwright Spencer Robelen based on the incredible lives of actress Harriet Smithson and composer Hector Berlioz. Equal parts hilarious and devastating, the show explores how we use memory to cope with and find meaning in the past.

