Columbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This Month

Columbia University School of the Arts will present DeAndre Short’s (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2023) production of THE GROUP.

THE GROUP follows six men in a childhood sexual abuse survivor support group. Over the course of eight weeks, they embark on the healing process with unconventional exercises, puzzles, and LEGO bricks. Digging into their past to mend themselves isn’t easy, but each is held together by the community they create.

*Please note this play contains graphic language and discussions of sexual abuse, suicide, self-harm, and violence.

FEATURING: Jesse Dylan Baxter, Ethan Fox, Danny Houk, Devin Patrick Irwin, Josh Lak Kim, Cito Mena & Wesley Tiso

CREATIVE TEAM:

Playwright - DeAndre Short

Director - Josh Lak Kim

Dramaturg - Colin Wulff

Assoc. Director, Media Designer, Co-Sound Designer - Ethan Fox

Production Stage Manager - María De Barros

Assistant Stage Manager - Paola Solís-Ramírez

Producer - Cristina Gerla

Co-Producer - Chaz Coberly

Script Assistant - Reilly Conlon

Scenic Coordinator - Tavish Miller

Lighting Designer - William Brown

Costume Coordinator - Rachel Dozier-Ezell

Props Designer - Betsy Foresman

Co-Sound Designer - Kels Brooks

Intimacy Deputy - Angelica L. Santiago Gonzalez

Graphic Designer - Jules Talbot

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 2:30pm

Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 8:00pm

Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 2:30 pm

FREE ADMISSION - Click Here

THE GROUP will be presented at Columbia University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts - 615 W 129th St, New York, NY 10027

COVID Health & Safety protocols: Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SHOW HERE