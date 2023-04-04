Columbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This Month
THE GROUP follows six men in a childhood sexual abuse survivor support group.
Columbia University School of the Arts will present DeAndre Short’s (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2023) production of THE GROUP.
THE GROUP follows six men in a childhood sexual abuse survivor support group. Over the course of eight weeks, they embark on the healing process with unconventional exercises, puzzles, and LEGO bricks. Digging into their past to mend themselves isn’t easy, but each is held together by the community they create.
*Please note this play contains graphic language and discussions of sexual abuse, suicide, self-harm, and violence.
FEATURING: Jesse Dylan Baxter, Ethan Fox, Danny Houk, Devin Patrick Irwin, Josh Lak Kim, Cito Mena & Wesley Tiso
CREATIVE TEAM:
Playwright - DeAndre Short
Director - Josh Lak Kim
Dramaturg - Colin Wulff
Assoc. Director, Media Designer, Co-Sound Designer - Ethan Fox
Production Stage Manager - María De Barros
Assistant Stage Manager - Paola Solís-Ramírez
Producer - Cristina Gerla
Co-Producer - Chaz Coberly
Script Assistant - Reilly Conlon
Scenic Coordinator - Tavish Miller
Lighting Designer - William Brown
Costume Coordinator - Rachel Dozier-Ezell
Props Designer - Betsy Foresman
Co-Sound Designer - Kels Brooks
Intimacy Deputy - Angelica L. Santiago Gonzalez
Graphic Designer - Jules Talbot
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 2:30pm
Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 8:00pm
Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
FREE ADMISSION - Click Here
THE GROUP will be presented at Columbia University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts - 615 W 129th St, New York, NY 10027
COVID Health & Safety protocols: Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged.