Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FUCKING A An MFA Acting Thesis Production

Columbia University School of the Arts will present the MFA Acting Cohort of 2024 in their Acting Thesis production of f-ing A.



f-ing A, Suzan-Lori Parks' innovative twist on The Scarlet Letter, is a timely and mystical story following a noble mother and her wayward son. The small town abortionist, Hester Smith, embarks on an unyielding quest to buy her imprisoned son's freedom—and nothing will get in her way. Through a unique blend of storytelling and song, Hester's branded letter A emerges as a thought provoking beacon of revenge, violence, and unflinching sacrifice.



Content warning: Please note that this play contains challenging material including graphic violence, including depictions of blood; non-consensual sexual contact and sexual assault; strong language; and discussions of pregnancy, infertility, abortion and mass incarceration.





f-ing A will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts.





PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, December 14 at 8pm

Friday, December 15 at 8pm

Saturday, December 16 at 2pm

Saturday, December 16 at 8pm

Sunday, December 17 at 2pm

Run time is 120 min.

Find ticket information here.





FEATURING

Aaron Anderson as JAILBAIT and others

William Appiah as MONSTER

Veda Baldota as 1st HUNTER and others

Evangeline Billups as FREEDOM FUND LADY and others

Roberto Perez as MAYOR

Alecsys Proctor-Turner as THE SINGER

Emily Kleypas as FIRST LADY

Tiffany McLarty as HESTER

Julian Shaheen as BUTCHER

Sabrina Victor as CANARY MARY

Miguel Bertrand as 2nd HUNTER





PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Benton Greene

Composer & Musician Luke Wygodny

Choreographer Rachel-Marie Strazza

Intimacy & Fight Director Teniece Divya Johnson

Costume Designer Rachel Dozier-Ezell

Scenic Designer Sarah Karl

Lighting Designer Andre Segar

Sound Designer Eden Segbefia

Props Designer Liv Rigdon

Production Stage Manager Thea McRea

Assistant Stage Manager Hera Jung

Dramaturg Darby Davis

Assistant Director Joshua Lak Kim

Company Manager Tatum Ludlam

Thesis Operations Manager Zachary Hedner