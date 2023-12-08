Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FUCKING A An MFA Acting Thesis Production

Fucking A, Suzan-Lori Parks' innovative twist on The Scarlet Letter, is a timely and mystical story following a noble mother and her wayward son.
Columbia University School of the Arts will present the MFA Acting Cohort of 2024 in their Acting Thesis production of f-ing A.
f-ing A, Suzan-Lori Parks' innovative twist on The Scarlet Letter, is a timely and mystical story following a noble mother and her wayward son. The small town abortionist, Hester Smith, embarks on an unyielding quest to buy her imprisoned son's freedom—and nothing will get in her way. Through a unique blend of storytelling and song, Hester's branded letter A emerges as a thought provoking beacon of revenge, violence, and unflinching sacrifice.
Content warning: Please note that this play contains challenging material including graphic violence, including depictions of blood; non-consensual sexual contact and sexual assault; strong language; and discussions of pregnancy, infertility, abortion and mass incarceration.
f-ing A will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Thursday, December 14 at 8pm
Friday, December 15 at 8pm
Saturday, December 16 at 2pm
Saturday, December 16 at 8pm
Sunday, December 17 at 2pm
Run time is 120 min.
Find ticket information here.
FEATURING
Aaron Anderson as JAILBAIT and others
William Appiah as MONSTER
Veda Baldota as 1st HUNTER and others
Evangeline Billups as FREEDOM FUND LADY and others
Roberto Perez as MAYOR
Alecsys Proctor-Turner as THE SINGER
Emily Kleypas as FIRST LADY
Tiffany McLarty as HESTER
Julian Shaheen as BUTCHER
Sabrina Victor as CANARY MARY
Miguel Bertrand as 2nd HUNTER
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director Benton Greene
Composer & Musician Luke Wygodny
Choreographer Rachel-Marie Strazza
Intimacy & Fight Director Teniece Divya Johnson
Costume Designer Rachel Dozier-Ezell
Scenic Designer Sarah Karl
Lighting Designer Andre Segar
Sound Designer Eden Segbefia
Props Designer Liv Rigdon
Production Stage Manager Thea McRea
Assistant Stage Manager Hera Jung
Dramaturg Darby Davis
Assistant Director Joshua Lak Kim
Company Manager Tatum Ludlam
Thesis Operations Manager Zachary Hedner
