Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE

Performances run February 9-12.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Columbia University School of the Arts is proud to present Tanasia Lewis's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine.

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine is a social satire that follows successful and high-powered African-American publicist Undine Barnes Calles on an unexpected journey, after her smooth-talking but dishonest husband Hervé disappears with her hard-earned fortune.

FEATURING

Sarah-Michele Seison Guei, Jaucqir LaFond, Yvonne Jessica Pruitt, Mark Dessaix, Wilson Aldas, Lanae Richelle, Ruben St.Vilus, Ominira (Chiquita Camille)

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director Tanasia Lewis,
Producer Abigail Mariela Williams-Joseph,
Production Stage Manager Eszter Zador,
Assistant Stage Manager Fuyuan Zheng,
Company Manager Hunter Lowdon
Scenic Designer Laura Valenti,
Costume Designer Cate Alston,
Lighting Designer Adrienne Miikelle,
Sound Designer Bennett Lin,
Projection Designer Jamie Goldwin,
Prop Designer Oscar Escobedo

Fabulation will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts

LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 9 at 8pm
Friday, February 10 at 8pm
Saturday, February 11 at 2pm
Saturday, February 11 at 8pm
Sunday, February 12 at 2pm
Click here for tickets.




