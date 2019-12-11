Colm Summers to Direct UNCLE VANYA for Columbia University's MFA Theatre Program

Columbia University School of the Arts MFA Theatre Program presents Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov, translated by Paul Schmidt. The production, produced in special arrangement with ICM Partners, will be directed by Colm Summers. The production stars Arthur Aulisi*, Daniel Bindschedler, Michael Brannian, Joseph John Cash, John Gazzale, Katherine O'Sullivan*, Frances McKittrick, Caroline Pitts, Jerilyn Sackler*, and Jim Shankman*. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.



PRODUCTION CREW:

Production Stage Manager - Kelley Lynne Moncrief, Dramaturg - Anisa Rose Threlkeld, Costume Designer - Camilla Dely, Lighting Designer - Hamilton Guillen, Scenic Designer - Richard Ouellette, and Intimacy Liaison - Payton Wechsel.

This production is produced by Sean Anthony Chia.



When Alexander and his young wife Yelena visit family on the country estate which supports their urban life, old grudges, secret loves and new betrayals are exposed. Vanya, the estate manager, and Astrov, the local doctor, fall for Yelena. Sonya, Alex's daughter from a first marriage, suffers the injustice of unrequited love for Astrov. Meanwhile, ennui pervades all as the storm comes in and the money runs out. When the storm hits, everyone is forced to confront the questions: how should we live? What will we sacrifice to survive? Revolution is just around the corner in Uncle Vanya (1898).



Uncle Vanya is one of the most nihilistic dramas of all time - and it's very funny. Comedy notwithstanding, this production will explore themes of suicide, survival and the cost of grace. It seeks to expose the untold corners of the Uncle Vanya story, by putting the audience at the centre of an intensely intimate experience - an early 19th century Russian dacha - in The Studio @ Schapiro. Like a matryoshka nesting doll, this production will strip away Chekhov's world, from Sonya's point of view. Expect music, sex, vodka, one-of-a-kind conversation, and some Russian.



PERFORMANCE TIMES:

Friday, December 13 - 7:30PM

Saturday, December 14 - 7:30PM

Sunday, December 15 - 2:00PM



LOCATION:

The Studio @ Schapiro

615 West 115th Street

NY, NY 10025



TICKETS:

All tickets are FREE and available by reservation here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncle-vanya-trans-by-paul-schmidt-by-anton-chekhov-dir-by-colm-summers-tickets-83654736569



Colm Summers (Director, MFA Directing 2021) is an Irish theatre director. He makes performance to remind audiences of feelings they had forgotten. Credits: The Rehearsal, Playing the Dane (The Abbey, 2018), Pseudaria (Project Cube, 2017/18), Love à la Mode (UK & Ireland, 2018/2017), Gays Against the Free State! (Dublin Fringe, 2016), Enemy of the Stars (Dublin & Morocco, "Best Experimental"), God's Ear by Jenny Schwartz, Catastrophe and Ill Seen Ill Said by Samuel Beckett. Internships: The Wooster Group, Dead Centre, and Pan Pan (New York/Dublin). Essays in Blast at 100 and in Charles Macklin and the Making of the 18th Century. www.colmsummers.com





