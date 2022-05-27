Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Classical Theatre of Harlem's ANTIGONE Now Available to Stream

This adaptation of Sophocles' classic is directed by Carl Cofield, the acclaimed director of the world premiere of One Night in Miami.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 27, 2022  
Classical Theatre of Harlem's ANTIGONE Now Available to Stream

Classical Theatre of Harlem's production of Antigone debuted in 2018. That acclaimed, majority-Black production is now available to stream for free until May 29th.

Directed by Carl Cofield, the acclaimed director of the world premiere of One Night in Miami, this adaptation of Sophocles' classic features music direction by Kahlil X. Daniel and choreography by Tiffany Rae-Fisher that breathes new life into the play. The cast includes Alexandria King as Antigone and Ava McCoy as Ismene. You can download the original Playbill here.

CTH was founded in 1999 to bring opportunity and access to theater production, prioritizing diverse casts and crew in all of its productions. CTH is the only professional theatre company above 96th Street dedicated to the classical canon, revivals, new works and musicals.

For more information visit: https://www.cthnyc.org/



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Iron Chef Jose Garces Expands Buena Onda Across America with Franchise Launch
  • Star Vintners And Top Innovators In Food And Wine Take The Stage At 9th Annual WineaPAWlooza
  • PEACE, LOVE, AND BERRIES. THE TROY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Returns This June
  • The Fisher Center at Bard Announces Programming for the Spiegeltent at BARD SUMMERSCAPE 2022