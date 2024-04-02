Civic Ensemble's ReEntry Theatre Program to Present FALLEN BRANCHES PLANT ROOTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Civic Ensemble's ReEntry Theatre Program, a creative and supportive community for people who have experienced incarceration/court involvement, will present its fourth production, Fallen Branches Plant Roots.

Fallen Branches Plant Roots is a story of family, chosen family, and what it means to show up for one another. Set in Ithaca, NY, the play follows the stories of several community members affected by the criminal justice system, as well as those with an impacted family member, as they navigate their journeys towards connection & healing.

Members of the ReEntry community and involved family members both created the script and will perform in the production. The story is developed through a unique creative process blending improvisation, story circles, and collaborative writing. For those involved, the play is more than just a performance, it's an opportunity for self-realization and emotional release. As one actor expressed,

“This play is part of the healing journey for my family.”

ReEntry co-facilitators Julia Taylor and Gabriella da Silva Carr will co-direct and they supported the group in the creation of the piece, leveraging their years of experience creating professional theater in community-based settings. Jake Gunnar Walsh, an award-winning composer, serves as the composer in collaboration with Gabriella da Silva Carr as Music Director. Designers include Jason Simms (scenic), Liz Kitney (props) and Carrell Johnson (costumes). Michael Rhynes will Assistant Direct.

Since 2015, the ReEntry Theatre Program has been inviting formerly incarcerated community members together in weekly theatre-based sessions to explore themes and questions in their lives, build community, and creatively intervene in harmful public discourse & mythology about incarceration and those impacted by its systems. On this project, Civic Ensemble also invited people who have had or currently have a family member impacted by the system.

The ReEntry Theatre Program aligns itself with social service organizations serving the reentry community, including groups that focus on health, drug and alcohol counseling, housing, and education. Partners on this project include the Alliance of Families for Justice and the Village at Ithaca.

Cast:

Leroy Barrett, Eden Coyne, Candace Foster, Niya Foster, Amy Heffron, Charlotte Ghiorse, Casandra Ponton, Thomas Jones, Jim Ryant

Performances take place from May 31st through June 9th at Kitchen Theatre Company. Pay-what-you-can tickets (suggested ticket price of $25) are available at https://civicensemble.ticketleap.com/fallen-branches-plant-roots/