CirqueSaw to Present New Digital Salon Series: BETA TEST

cirqueSaw, the award-winning team behind POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness, will present their newest experiment following POV's 3rd sold-out run. Beta Test, a remote theatre salon is designed to foster community in the online and remote theatre space. Each quarter, Beta Test will bring together teams of artists working at the intersection of live performance and technology to share short-form works-in-progress to a live audience online. The first Beta Test will premiere on Thursday, April 18 at 8:00pm EST on Zoom.

The inaugural event will feature work from Arshan Gailus, Megan Markham of Phoenix Tears Productions, Tia Shearer Bassett, Sarah Sutliff with Collin Blackard and Sam VanWyk, and Nathan Leigh and Nicole Orabona of cirqueSaw. Additional performers may be announced.

As part of cirqueSaw's commitment to accessible theatre, this program is offered free of charge, though all artists will be compensated. Audience members who wish to contribute to the artists and future development may contribute according to their means. Suggested donation is whatever you typically make in an hour. If you are immunocompromised, elderly, disabled, or otherwise without income, we invite you to attend for free.

cirqueSaw recognizes that producing work which engages with social issues requires that we practice our values. We believe that underpaying artists from marginalized communities does nothing to end their marginalization and are therefore committed to making sure all people involved in our productions are paid a fair rate for the work they do. Our fundraising and programming is built around a goal of maintaining a humane schedule and workload for all involved. It is central to our work that we only produce art which is achievable within our means and without relying on underpaid and unpaid labor. All donations to cirqueSaw help us towards this essential mission.

Tickets are by donation, and can be reserved at https://cirquesaw.wellattended.com/events/beta-test