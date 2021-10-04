Christy Escobar Will Present Reading Of THE MOTHERHOOD PROJECT at The Cell This Month

Performer and writer Christy Escobar (Dietland) is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Escobar was recognized for her new play The Motherhood Project, which will have a theatrical reading at The Cell Theatre in Chelsea on Thursday, October 7th at 7pm. Admission is free but tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite.

The Motherhood Project is a personal new play by Escobar about the decision to become -- or not become -- a mother in these apocalyptic times. Directed by Stephanie Jean Lane (Fort Trumbull), it features Escobar as well as actors Marinda Anderson (New Amsterdam), Rosa Gilmore (The Expanse), Keren Lugo (New Amsterdam), Kedren Spencer (Manifest), and Sarah Todes (GAMP).

The Motherhood Project was developed as part of SOCIETY Theatre's Salon series, as well as with Neon Caviar's Neon Nights at the Carriage House in the Western Catskills.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.