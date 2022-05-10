Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chat With The Animals At UP Theater Company's A BARN PLAY Talkback, May 12

Talkback panel will feature Playwright Lizzie Donahue and Director Leslie Kincaid Burby.

May. 10, 2022  

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Chat With The Animals At UP Theater Company's A BARN PLAY Talkback, May 12

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company presents a very different kind of animal farm in the acclaimed world premiere of Lizzie Donahue's "A Barn Play," which continues its run from May 11 - May 21, 2022 at Inwood's Fort Washington Collegiate Church.

On Thursday May 12, there will be a talkback with playwright Lizzie Donahue, director Leslie Kincaid Burby+, and UP's Founding Artistic Director James Bosley who first heard a reading of the play four years ago.

This original and darkly comic fable explores the power of creating art amidst oppression when a cast of farm animals rehearses their show...and things go very wrong. Owl (Rik Walter*) attempts to rehearse his new play with a lively and opinionated ensemble of farm animals: Chicken (April J. Barber), Pig (Ariel Blake), Dog (Adam Burby), Cow (Erin Nelson), Sheep (Mary Albert), and Cat (Denisse Estefany Mendoza). Tensions flare when a crisis befalls the animals and the ensemble rejects Owl's arty attempt for one of their own devising.

Learn more at https://abarnplay.bpt.me and www.uptheater.org.



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • DACAMERA Announces 2022-23 Season and Return Of Houston SUMMERJAZZ
  • DACAMERA Announces 22/23 Season, Highlighted By WP Of Kendrick Scott's UNEARTHED
  • Ars Lyrica Announces Its 2022-2023 Season Of Sounding Legacies
  • Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. to Present CLYBOURNE PARK