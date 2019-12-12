Chain Theatre Presents CHASING THE RIVER

CHAIN THEATRE is pleased to announce the world premiere production of Jean Dobie Giebel's CHASING THE RIVER, directed by Ella Jane New.

CHASING THE RIVER, which was a finalist for the ATHE Excellence in Playwriting Award and has been optioned for TV, will play a limited Off-Broadway engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Friday, February 7 and continue through Saturday, February 22. Opening Night is Monday, February 10 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available at chaintheatre.org.

Recently released from prison, Kat returns to her childhood home haunted with memories and people from her past. As she attempts to make peace, she must confront those who were complicit or inadvertantly involved in her sentencing. As new revelations and unexpected reunions clash with her long-held beliefs, Kat realizes truth and memory don't always intersect. Chasing the River is about survival, second chances, and making a bet on the healing power of love.

According to Giebel, "the idea for Chasing the River was born out of my research on domestic abuse. Having read story after story of women and girls, the course of whose lives were determined by victimization at the hands of family members, I found those stories resonating in me so loudly I could not quiet them. Listening to these women, for me, was miraculous. Listening to them I learned about survival; I learned to believe in second chances, and in the healing power of love.

Much of the play exists in levels of memory and explores the complex way that memory and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder intersect. One actor plays an individual character at all ages she or he appears. The memories don't appear in chronological order, but in order of importance to the action, triggered by circumstances and events as the play unfolds."

CHASING THE RIVER plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, February 22: Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Thursdays at 8 p.m. Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be an added performance on Monday, February 10 at 7p.m. for press and opening.

Tickets are $25 and are now available online at www.chaintheatre.org or by calling 1-866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater's box office ½ hour prior to performance.

Running Time: 105 minutes





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You