Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab Is Now Accepting Submissions

"THE FOLKS AT THE CHAIN THEATRE ARE AMONG THE GREAT UNSUNG HEROES OF CULTURAL NEW YORK."

Richard Price, Clockers, HBO's The Night Of, The Wire

The Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan is now accepting submissions for their 2020 Chain Playwriting Lab. Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab continues its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices in the American Theatre. This is a highly collaborative process with a personal, intensive focus on the playwright, your story, and your words.

Submissions are open NOW - Dec. 12th. All playwrights must by NYC based artists, part of an under-represented community in the arts. Female identifying, people of color, LGBTQI, or trans artists are encouraged to apply. Must be full-length plays. 70 pages or more. Playwrights must have all necessary rights. Visit http://www.chaintheatre.org/chain-playwriting-lab for more information and submission requirements.



The Chain Playwriting Lab is a highly collaborative process. Playwrights will meet regularly with your Director, Director of the Lab, and actors over the course of 6 weeks. All casting and Directors will be provided by the Chain Theatre.

Following the 6 weeks of development, playwrights will be given two professional staged readings at Chain Theatre with an invited audience. Tickets to the staged reading will be FREE to all patrons. Staged Readings will take place February 21st - February 23rd, 2020. All plays developed are candidates for full production for the Chain 2020 Season.



Chain Playwriting Lab will be led by Ella Jane New, Ella is a theatre and film maker based in NYC. After receiving her MFA from University of London, Ella wrote and directed Banquet of Chestnuts at the George Wood Theatre in London, where she received the Goldsmiths New Writing Award. Other awards include: WOMEN MAKE MOVIES Fellowship and Eastman Foundation Grant and was chosen for the Creative Minds Program in association with Sundance Institute & Sundance Film Festival. Ella's work has been seen around the world at the U.N. Global Wake-Up Fest; Unspoken human rights Festival and has received distribution by BBC Worldwide, Al Jazeera and Globostat Brazil."

Ms. New will be on hand, moderating the rehearsal and development process. Christina Elise Perry, Director of Development for the Chain Theatre, will also oversee the completion of the Lab in collaboration with the Chain Theatre's Artistic Director, KIRK GOSTKOWSKI, and Literary Director, John Arthur Long.

All rehearsals and meetings will take place at the Chain Theatre located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor. This program has been made possible with the support of the New York Department of Cultural Affairs.

Chain Theatre is a production company whose goal is to create artistic work that is accessible, relatable and invokes a visceral response in the audience through the mediums of theatre and film. 2019 Season included NYC Premiere of Six Corners by Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and Award winning productions include: Hurlyburly by David Rabe, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman, Search for Intelligent Life in the Universe by Jane Wagner, and Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian. For more information: www.chaintheatre.org Located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor. A, C,E or 1, 2, 3 to 34th Street Penn Station.





