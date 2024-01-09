Celebrity Talk Show Host Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Show to New York City

Renowned talk show host and entertainer Matt Bailey will bring an evening of mentalism, mind-reading, and psychological illusion to Broadway Comedy Club on Sunday, March 10 at 3:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased for all shows here: tinyurl.com/mbinnyc.

Bailey is proud to return to Times Square, where he performed frequent shows at Broadway Comedy Club from 2013 until 2017. This marks his first show in New York in more than 5 years.

Over the last 10 years, Bailey has made a name for himself as a talk show host and television producer. Bailey has traveled across the country to interview people from all walks of life, winning his talk show guests' over with his charm and thought-provoking questions. Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone called his interview with Matt, "A fun conversation with a bright millennial."

Bailey recently returned to the stage for the first time in several years with a mind-reading show built around his decade of experience getting inside people's heads as an asker of questions. In this all-new show, Bailey combines his skills at reading people and getting inside their heads with his skills as an illusionist and his flair for the stage.

"As an interviewer, you have to be a mind-reader in order to know whether you can get an answer out of somebody. I'm excited to take what I've learned from a decade of prying inside people's heads and put it on the stage. This evening of mind-reading and illusion will be like nothing you have ever experienced before," says Bailey.

On returning to New York, "I am so excited to be returning to NYC. I spent 7 years in New York as a college student and beyond. I have so many fond memories performing at this very venue, Broadway Comedy Club. The audiences were always fantastic and game for anything. I can't wait to hit the stage here again!"

As an entertainer, Bailey is an accomplished performer, he took a hiatus from performing to focus on his media career. Now, he's blending his two loves with this innovative new show.

Matt Bailey is available for interviews to discuss the upcoming show. He is happy to visit your radio station, TV studio, or newspaper office to perform. He will be available for in-studio appearances in New York beginning Friday, March 8th. Please contact Matt directly at the below information to arrange.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Matt Bailey: Mind-Reader

WHERE: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

WHEN: March 10, 2024 3:00 PM

TICKETS: $30 all seats at Click Here