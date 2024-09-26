Cathy Weis Projects Announces Fall 2024 SUNDAYS ON BROADWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cathy Weis Projects will present five Sundays on Broadway events this fall. The evenings will feature new and in-progress works by 16 visionary artists. The fall 2024 series is co-curated by Cathy Weis and Malcolm-x Betts.

Founded by choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis in spring 2014, the one-night-only events bring together both luminaries and newcomers of downtown performance, creating a space for artists to perform and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo studio. Since its inception, Sundays on Broadway has presented the work of more than 170 choreographers, filmmakers, performers, musicians, and visual artists. About the series, Robert Greskovic of The Wall Street Journal writes: “While the atmosphere evokes New York in the 1970s, the artistry on view feels up to the minute.”

All events begin at 6pm. $5-$20 suggested donation at the door. All donations go to the performers. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan. For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit https://cathyweis.org/weisacres/sundays-on-broadway/.

Fall 2024 Lineup/Schedule:

Sunday, October 27

A film by Yvonne Rainer

Yvonne Rainer's feature-length film Journeys From Berlin/1971 emerged from her yearlong residency in West Berlin during the Bader-Meinhof protests against the continued prominence of Nazi sympathizers in the West German government. The film was completed in 1980. (Run time: 125 minutes.) The screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience.

Sunday, November 10

Dorchel Haqq | Daniel Lepkoff & Sakura Shimada | Julie Mayo

Dorchel Haqq will present a work-in-progress.

Daniel Lepkoff and Sakura Shimada will share their ongoing movement practice, surrounded by senses, and transmitting questions.

Julie Mayo's solo Fête is an outgrowth of her 2021 video piece what will i be wearing? Interested in conditioned behavioral codes and the phenomenon of the usual and the typical, Mayo, in her latest work, traverses conceptual, philosophical, and aesthetic boundaries in asking this important question, again.

Sunday, November 17

Tess Dworman | Deborah Hay | Arien Wilkerson

Tess Dworman will perform an excerpt from Everything Must Go, an improvisational dance/theater work that emerges from satirical questioning into the consumption of experimental performance. The full work will be presented at the Chocolate Factory Theater in December 2024.

Deborah Hay will perform a solo entitled I am dancing.

Arien Wilkerson will present CHARITY STARTS AT HOME/Nadine Ruff, a work that Wilkerson describes as “A reminder to remain dangerous as an artist. And to take care of yourself.”

Sunday, December 1

Iréne Hultman featuring Emily Coates | Kris Lee | Wendy Perron | Cathy Weis

Emily Coates will perform a solo, a beginning study for portraits by Iréne Hultman inspired by a longing to dance (Emily) and a desire to return to choreographic pursuits (Iréne).

Kris Lee's Doing my black job is a bodily recap and retelling of what transpired over the past couple of months in Lee's life.

Wendy Perron's Losing and Finding is an eight-minute solo, part choreographed and part improvised, performed to a song by David Lang.

Cathy Weis will show an excerpt of archival footage she shot back in the day.

Sunday, December 8

Yoshiko Chuma | Nile Harris | Lisa Kraus

Yoshiko Chuma brings ONLY EXTREME CLASSICS FOR 1'03”. Dramaturgy, composition, and performance by Chuma with dancers Wendy Perron, Kathryn Ray, Sarah Skaggs, Emily Marie Pope, Coco Karol, Melissa Flower Gladney, Deniz E. Sancak, Yang Sun, and Rosa Wolff.

Nile Harris will perform an improvised clarinet solo.

Lisa Kraus's Message, the first solo she has made in a very long time, is an homage to the dancing shoulders she stands on.

