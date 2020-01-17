Cast and Creative Team Announced For LA PALOMA PRISONER

THE LA PALOMA PRISONER PROJECT in association with LA LUCHA ARTS announces the cast and creative team for the World Premiere production of Raquel Almazán's LA PALOMA PRISONER, directed by Estefanía Fadul. LA PALOMA PRISONER will play a three-week limited engagement at Next Door @ New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street between Bowery & 2nd Avenue). Performances begin April 19, 2020 and run through May 9, 2020. Tickets will be available at https://www.nytw.org/show/la-paloma-prisoner/. To make an advance reservation, please visit www.lapalomaprisonerproject.com

"We are thrilled to have gathered a powerhouse team of actors, designers, and production crew to bring LA PALOMA PRISONER to life, many of whom have been part of the play's development process over many years," states Fadul. "The collective artistry of this group reflects on the incredible range of Latinx and POC talent that exists in all areas of the theatre. We are so excited to tell this story with these voices behind it as we seek to uplift varied experiences of womanhood and Latinidad."

LA PALOMA PRISONER stars Andrea Abello (Passage, Soho Rep.) as Oro, Raquel Almazán (Law and Order: SVU) as Paloma, Francisco Arcila (To The Bone, Ubuntu Theater Project) as Younger Man, Zuleyma Guevara (Azul, Southern Rep) as Soliar, Mel Nieves (LAByrinth Theater Company) as Older man, Gladys Perez (Ray Donovan) as Diana, Monica Steuer (Fur, Next Door@ NYTW) as Marilynn, Fulvia Vergel (Who Killed Hector Lavoe?, PRTT) as Mama/Warden, and Teresa Yenque (Law and Order) as Loba.

The production features live percussion composed and performed by Lisette Santiago, scenic design by Melanie May, lighting design by Elizabeth Mak, costume design by Haydee Zelideth, sound design by Daniela Hart and Noel Nichols, and fight and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez. The associate director is Galia Backal and the production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Hayley Isaacson is the associate producer, with Elizagrace Madrone as the Community Partners Liaison. Key art is by Nathier Fernández. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

LA PALOMA PRISONER is a multi-disciplinary play about the reclamation of identity by women in the Colombian prison system. Based on the true story of a group of incarcerated women selected as beauty queen contestants at the Buen Pastor prison in Bogotá, this new play interweaves the ritualistic journey of a "parade of prisoners" within Colombia's social, political, and spiritual history. The play centers on an infamous woman nicknamed "La Paloma" who transcendentally soars beyond physical and societal barriers to avenge the raped women of Bogotá. Her actions revolutionize the women's lives, Bogotá's prison society, and the world beyond its walls.

This play was developed alongside and will continue a community engagement program of panels, workshops, staged readings, and community partnerships with organizations dedicated to serving people impacted by the criminal justice system. The play is a participant in New Georges' Supported Productions program, in which New Georges provides an institutional platform to affiliated artists producing their work independently. Additional theatrical collaborators include CityLore, Hi-Arts and Poetic Theater Productions.

Website: www.lapalomaprisonerproject.com or https://www.nytw.org/show/la-paloma-prisoner/





