Cast Set for CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS at The Tank

'tis the season for laughing your jingle bells off with The Tank's SantaCon-inspired comedy Chloe Saves Christmas.

Experience the magic, the trash and the tentacles of an epic Christmas play you'll never forget in this one of a kind story directed by Bryan Songy (Camp Morning Wood and A Christmas Carol National Tour) starring Amanda Wilson, Gavin Cranmer, John Tedeschi, Sam Turlington, Sean Mannix, Bobby Allan, Hannah Chloe Kaplan and Nick Prez.

If you like John Waters, you'll love how Dr. Flappy Manders, DDR's script makes you the first to witness Chloe Papp - the pride of Nutley, New Jersey- save Santa from a dastardly Yale-educated octopus named Gary who wants to destroy Christmas!

Stage managed by Aubrey Mann with lighting design by Ben Demarest.

Chloe Saves Christmas runs December 13 - 17 at The Tank (312 W 36th StNew York, NY). Tickets are available on TDF or at Click Here.