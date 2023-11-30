Cast Set for CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS at The Tank

Chloe Saves Christmas runs December 13 - 17 at The Tank.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

'tis the season for laughing your jingle bells off with The Tank's SantaCon-inspired comedy Chloe Saves Christmas.

Experience the magic, the trash and the tentacles of an epic Christmas play you'll never forget in this one of a kind story directed by Bryan Songy (Camp Morning Wood and A Christmas Carol National Tour) starring Amanda Wilson, Gavin Cranmer, John Tedeschi, Sam Turlington, Sean Mannix, Bobby Allan, Hannah Chloe Kaplan and Nick Prez.

If you like John Waters, you'll love how Dr. Flappy Manders, DDR's script makes you the first to witness Chloe Papp - the pride of Nutley, New Jersey- save Santa from a dastardly Yale-educated octopus named Gary who wants to destroy Christmas!

Stage managed by Aubrey Mann with lighting design by Ben Demarest.

Chloe Saves Christmas runs December 13 - 17 at The Tank (312 W 36th StNew York, NY). Tickets are available on TDF or at Click Here.




1
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Inspired By The Glass Menagerie, to be Staged In Townhouse in December Photo
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Inspired By The Glass Menagerie, to be Staged In Townhouse in December

Discover the U.S. premiere of 'THE WHOLE OF TIME' by Romina Paula, inspired by 'The Glass Menagerie' and staged in a private townhouse for 22 people. Dec 28 - Jan 27.

2
GAMEPIECE Returns For a One-Night-Only Performance This Weekend Photo
GAMEPIECE Returns For a One-Night-Only Performance This Weekend

After an exhilarating run at the Center at West Park's 2023 Evolution Festival, GAMEPIECE, is set to return for a special one-night-only performance on December 2nd. Created by Christian Flynn and co-written by the audience, GAMEPIECE is not just a play-it's a spontaneous theatre game show that promises a hilarious unique and interactive experience every time.

3
Puppet Show POMELO Comes to Flushing Town Hall This Weekend Photo
Puppet Show POMELO Comes to Flushing Town Hall This Weekend

On Dec. 1 and 2, Flushing Town Hall will host the Montreal-based puppetry and theater company, Ombre Folles, as it presents its new family performance: “Pomelo.”

4
New Yiddish Rep Reveals Cast For THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO CHAIM Photo
New Yiddish Rep Reveals Cast For THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO CHAIM

Mikhl Yashinsky’s new drama “The Gospel According to Chaim,” the strange tale of a Jewish writer’s quixotic attempt to publish a controversial book, begins previews on Thursday December 21 en route to a world premiere opening on Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24 at 7:30pm.  

