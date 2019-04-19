Cast Announced For Private Reading Of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!!!

Khan!!! The Musical!!!, an unauthorized parodic send-up of the iconic Star Trek movie The Wrath of Khan, will receive a developmental reading in New York City co-directed by Kayla Friend and Brent Black, with James Rushin as music director. A sci-fi play-within-a-play ensues when Data the android creates a clunky holographic "Wrath of Khan" musical, and suddenly the fate of the galaxy rests on whether or not Captain Picard can fix the show before it's too late. A brood of mutant space chickens also figures prominently.

The cast features Deven May (Bat Boy, Off-Broadway, Jersey Boys, Broadway Nat'l Tour) in the title role of Khan, Doug Storm (Jersey Boys, Broadway, Bat Boy, Off-Broadway, Motown, Broadway), doubling the roles of Spock and Picard, and Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Uhura and Capt. Terrell. Additional cast includes Joanna Carpenter (Into the Woods, Prospect Theatre Co./NAAP), Amy Linden* (The Bridges of Madison County, Broadway Nat'l Tour), Jacob Hoffman* (Hair, Geva Theater Center, I'll Be Damned, Off Broadway), Priyanka Krishnan* (Bhangin' It, Lincoln Center/La Jolla Playhouse), Zak Risinger* (Christmas In Hell, Off-Broadway), Sam Tedaldi* (Sweeney Todd, Lincoln Center), Kurt Robbins* (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Broadway Nat'l Tour, I'll Be Damned, Off-Broadway), and Raquel Palmas (Shamilton, UCB).

The songs and libretto are written by Brent Black (YouTube's "Brentalfloss") who co-conceived the concept with Dany Roth, (contributing editor, Syfy Wire). This will be Black's first stage writing effort since 2010's I'll Be Damned at the Vineyard Theatre, which he co-wrote with Rob Broadhurst. Since then, he has enjoyed a career as popular YouTuber "Brentalfloss" whose parody songwriting earned him multiple top 10 spots on the iTunes and Billboard comedy charts. He now returns to the stage with an eclectic score and a zippy book that simultaneously celebrates and lampoons the Star Trek franchise.

Khan!!! has held a table read with invited audience in Philadelphia as well as a rehearsed reading at Cincinnati's Know Theatre. The private 29-hour reading will take place April 29 at The Artist's Co-op in Manhattan.

*appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, this is an AEA-approved 29 hour reading.





