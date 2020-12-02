Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caroline Grace Productions and 2020 Theatre Company Present MOM IN 2012 World Premiere

The performance will take place December 12, 2020, 7:00pm.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Caroline Grace Productions in association with the 2020 Theatre Company will present a benefit for The Actors Fund, "Mom in 2012, or 2013, 2014, 2016...Oh, what the hell, this year!" by Paul Navarra. A Staged Reading and World Premiere.

In lieu of purchasing a ticket, the company requests that audience members make a donation to the Actors Fund at http://actorsfund.org/donate.

Venue: YouTube Live

One Performance:

December 12, 2020, 7:00pm

Watch: https://bit.ly/momin2012

RSVP on Facebook: bit.ly/momin2012

CAST LIST:
MOM: Jane Barish
DAVID: Mike Roche*
KATIE: Holly O'Brien*
NARRATOR, RADIO ANNOUNCER: Gary A. De Mattei*
JESUS: Abraham Alvarez*
WAITER, FBI 5: Ben Adducchio
FERNANDO: Jake Siegfried*
LINDA: Gail Phaneuf*
AMOS CHARLES: Austin Pendelton*
TRUCK DRIVER 1: Ron Barba
TRUCK DRIVER 2 & 3, COP 2, BOB: Brian Donahue
ANGRY COP: Greg Konow
LANCE HOWARD, FBI 1: Mario Corry*
FBI 2, FBI 3, NIRUBIAN 2: Charles Black*
FBI 4: Amber Crawford*
Alan Ladd, NIRUBIAN KING: Arthur French*
NIRUBIAN 2, TRUCK DRIVER 2: Nick DeSimone*
STAGE MANAGER: Marygrace Navarra
ARTWORK: Caroline Navarra

*Denotes Actors' Equity Membership


