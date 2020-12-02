Caroline Grace Productions and 2020 Theatre Company Present MOM IN 2012 World Premiere

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Caroline Grace Productions in association with the 2020 Theatre Company will present a benefit for The Actors Fund, "Mom in 2012, or 2013, 2014, 2016...Oh, what the hell, this year!" by Paul Navarra. A Staged Reading and World Premiere.

In lieu of purchasing a ticket, the company requests that audience members make a donation to the Actors Fund at http://actorsfund.org/donate.

Venue: YouTube Live

One Performance:

December 12, 2020, 7:00pm

Watch: https://bit.ly/momin2012

RSVP on Facebook: bit.ly/momin2012

CAST LIST:

MOM: Jane Barish

DAVID: Mike Roche*

KATIE: Holly O'Brien*

NARRATOR, RADIO ANNOUNCER: Gary A. De Mattei*

JESUS: Abraham Alvarez*

WAITER, FBI 5: Ben Adducchio

FERNANDO: Jake Siegfried*

LINDA: Gail Phaneuf*

AMOS CHARLES: Austin Pendelton*

TRUCK DRIVER 1: Ron Barba

TRUCK DRIVER 2 & 3, COP 2, BOB: Brian Donahue

ANGRY COP: Greg Konow

LANCE HOWARD, FBI 1: Mario Corry*

FBI 2, FBI 3, NIRUBIAN 2: Charles Black*

FBI 4: Amber Crawford*

Alan Ladd, NIRUBIAN KING: Arthur French*

NIRUBIAN 2, TRUCK DRIVER 2: Nick DeSimone*

STAGE MANAGER: Marygrace Navarra

ARTWORK: Caroline Navarra

*Denotes Actors' Equity Membership

