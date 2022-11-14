Candy O'Connor & Craig R Anderson to Star in THE PRETTY ORANGE DRESS at The New York Theater Festival

A mystery surrounds a death. A detective determined to find the answers. A woman may have the key - if he's willing to play her game.

The Pretty Orange Dress, set in the late 90s, is a story that will touch your heart as a woman comes to terms with her life of abuse, sacrifice and love with the help of a scrupulous detective..

See Broadway actor Candy O'Connor and New York actor Craig R Anderson in The Pretty Orange Dress at The New York Theater Festival located at Teatro LATEA on 107 Suffolk St. Performances Nov 30 @4:00 p.m., Dec 2 @6:30 p.m. and Dec 4 @ 1:00 PM.

