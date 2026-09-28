CURTAINS and THE NEW MIKADO to Open Blue Hill Troupe Season

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The Blue Hill Troupe has announced its 2026-27 season: the backstage whodunit "Curtains" (November 6-14, 2026) and "The New Mikado; or, The Town of Tickety-Boo" (April 14-18, 2027), the Troupe's own brand-new adaptation of Gilbert & Sullivan's iconic operetta, as well as a winter concert series. Tickets for Curtains are on sale now. Net proceeds from this season, for the second consecutive year, will benefit Kings County Tennis League (KCTL).

Supporting local charities through the proceeds of ticket and ad sales has been central to the Blue Hill Troupe's mission for over a century. To date, the Troupe has raised over $12 million (adjusted for inflation) for a wide variety of New York City charities, including Children's Aid Society, Covenant House, Rocking the Boat, Young People's Chorus of NYC, and many more.

'The Blue Hill Troupe is truly a labor of love,' said Blue Hill Troupe President Maria Plantilla. 'So many people give their time, energy, and talent to put these shows together, because we love theater and building community. This year, that community includes Kings County Tennis League. Our hard work and the money we raise goes to support KCTL and the wonderful work they do.'

'The community that the Blue Hill Troupe creates is unmatched,' said Joe Ceriello, KCTL's Executive Director. 'We are honored to be associated with such a beautiful organization committed to creating so much joy through theater. They have a lifelong audience member in me and a lifelong partner in KCTL.'

Kings County Tennis League is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a mission to combine tennis and education to ignite the potential of children (ages 3-18) in and around Brooklyn Public Housing. KCTL got its start in 2010, when founder Michael McCasland was playing at a neglected tennis court near Marcy Houses. Today, KCTL has expanded to six public housing developments, ten children's and community centers, and three tennis partner locations in Brooklyn.

Net proceeds from the Troupe's upcoming season will go towards funding Summer Saturday, one of KCTKL's flagship programs. Running from June through September across six sites-Marcy, Tompkins, Sumner, Lafayette Gardens, Brevoort, and Ingersoll-the program pairs on-court skill building with off-court activities that encourage resilience, teamwork, and community connection.

On Wednesday, October 21, KCTL celebrates its 16th Anniversary Fundraiser at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from 6:30-9:30 pm. Visit kctl.org to learn more.

The Troupe got its start in 1924, when a group of New Yorkers mounted a production of Gilbert & Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore" at their summer home in Blue Hill, Maine; they relocated to New York City in 1926, and-except for 1929, 2020, and 2021-have performed a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta every year since. The tradition of producing a Broadway-style musical in addition to Gilbert & Sullivan was adopted in 1984. Today, the all-volunteer company includes more than 600 active and associate members who collectively manage every aspect of production, from building sets and sewing costumes to performing with a full orchestra. All Troupe shows are professionally directed.

Beyond its mainstage productions, the Blue Hill Troupe has performed concerts at major venues including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Carnegie Hall. The Troupe has twice appeared at the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in England, where its 2015 production of "Patience" took first place. In 2024, while celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Troupe performed the National Anthem at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 15 Hrs 01 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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