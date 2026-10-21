CIRCUS IN THE CITY to Bring Holiday Shows to Urban Stages
Directed by Mark Lonergan, the production will feature Joel Jeske, Michael Karas, Everett Lonergan, and Dia Seskin.
Parallel Exit's CIRCUS IN THE CITY is inviting families to bask in the holiday glow with an extraordinary group of circus artists up close and personal. With magic, live music, comedy, juggling, and jaw-dropping physical feats, CIRCUS IN THE CITY is a holiday treat.
The show featues Joel Jeske (clowning and physical comedy), Michael Karas (juggling), Everett Lonergan (acting), Dia Seskin (handbalancing, contortion, foot archery, and hula hoop). This world premiere plays December 29 and 30 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. from December 29-30 at Urban Stages.
Mark Lonergan - Artistic Director/Director
Mark is a New York-based director/creator, and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience. With Parallel Exit, he has created many original and award-winning works of physical theatre. Mark's work has been seen in theatres and festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In New York City, he has presented work at BAM, The New Victory Theater, Lincoln Center, 59E59 Theaters, Symphony Space, and the Guggenheim Museum. He recently directed EXIT, a variety circus production that toured Germany. Mark was the Guest Director for three productions of The Big Apple Circus, each a New York Times Critic's Pick. He was also the Creative Director for Vermont's celebrated Circus Smirkus for five seasons.
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