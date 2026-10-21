CIRCUS IN THE CITY to Bring Holiday Shows to Urban Stages

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Parallel Exit's CIRCUS IN THE CITY is inviting families to bask in the holiday glow with an extraordinary group of circus artists up close and personal. With magic, live music, comedy, juggling, and jaw-dropping physical feats, CIRCUS IN THE CITY is a holiday treat.

The show featues Joel Jeske (clowning and physical comedy), Michael Karas (juggling), Everett Lonergan (acting), Dia Seskin (handbalancing, contortion, foot archery, and hula hoop). This world premiere plays December 29 and 30 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. from December 29-30 at Urban Stages.

Mark Lonergan - Artistic Director/Director

Mark is a New York-based director/creator, and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience. With Parallel Exit, he has created many original and award-winning works of physical theatre. Mark's work has been seen in theatres and festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In New York City, he has presented work at BAM, The New Victory Theater, Lincoln Center, 59E59 Theaters, Symphony Space, and the Guggenheim Museum. He recently directed EXIT, a variety circus production that toured Germany. Mark was the Guest Director for three productions of The Big Apple Circus, each a New York Times Critic's Pick. He was also the Creative Director for Vermont's celebrated Circus Smirkus for five seasons.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 21 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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