CINDERELLA to be Presented at the Brick Presbyterian Church in April

An enchanting tale of Cinderella is set to unfold in a unique community production brought to life by The Brick Presbyterian Church. Running from April 19th to April 21st, 2024, the heartwarming performance will take place at 62 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128.

Led by an all-female team, Cinderella brings together a diverse cast. Featuring professional actors, talented children, and dedicated members of The Brick Presbyterian Church, it marks one of the truly rare community productions in the heart of New York City.

"We are eager to share this extraordinary storytelling experience with you and look forward to spreading joy to both the media and the public. We greatly look forward to celebrating the magic of Cinderella and the unity of our community," says Meagan Hooper, Director of Communications and Fairy Godmother of the production.

This community-driven production of Cinderella is a testament to the idea of "for the people by the people." While tickets for April's musical are free, a suggested donation is encouraged to support various community initiatives. To reserve tickets or make a donation, please visit this link.