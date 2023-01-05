Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend

The performance is on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Jan. 05, 2023  
CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend

Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation of CAESAR, A One-Man Epic, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:00pm EASTERN

One Live Performance Only

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in New York City!

CAESAR is the epic tale of Caesar, the perfect murder, and the musical that will never make it to Broadway. Using a parallel structure, John tells the story of the Greatest Roman and his own struggle telling the story of a man who destroyed a democracy and subjugated millions. Caesar was the first hero whose heroism was questioned in his lifetime. Can his story be told? CAESAR is a story about the limits of storytelling.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.




Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater Photo
Eve Ensler And Ripple Effect Artists Premiere New Works In February At Triad Theater
The Fruit Trilogy will be presented by Ripple Effect Artists on Monday, February 13 @ 7:00 p.m. Three short plays by the Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues.
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28 Photo
LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH Virtual Reading To Stream January 28
'Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty wacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' You know the rhyme, you may even know about the crime, but what happened after Lizzie Borden had been acquitted for the crime of the century?
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage Photo
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage
Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett.
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest Photo
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest
Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama 'Dust of Egypt' at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

