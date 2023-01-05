CAESAR Comes to Pangea Next Weekend

Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation of CAESAR, A One-Man Epic, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:00pm EASTERN

One Live Performance Only

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in New York City!

CAESAR is the epic tale of Caesar, the perfect murder, and the musical that will never make it to Broadway. Using a parallel structure, John tells the story of the Greatest Roman and his own struggle telling the story of a man who destroyed a democracy and subjugated millions. Caesar was the first hero whose heroism was questioned in his lifetime. Can his story be told? CAESAR is a story about the limits of storytelling.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.