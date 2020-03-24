CABARET ON THE COUCH To Raise Money For The Tank NYC

The cast and creatives of Breaking the Internet LIVE!-recently seen at The Tank-are coming together for Cabaret on the Couch.

The live event will feature show-tunes, original music, pop standards, and a stand-up set; plus, audience members will have an opportunity to share their favorite quarantine activities! All funds raised will benefit The Tank, New York's premiere non-profit arts presenter and producer. Read more on their mission here: thetanknyc.org

Performers include: Albert Olszewski, Madison L'Insalata, Katryna Marttala, Miles Wilson, Jordan Reed, Tori Vitucci, das, and more, alongside host Summer Moran.

Produced by Ian McQueen, Cabaret on the Couch premieres March 28th at 8pm, streaming live on YouTube (tinyurl.com/internetbreakers)

To stay up-to-date, follow the Internet Breakers on Instagram: @internetbreakerslive





