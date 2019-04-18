Broadway's Rising Stars Will Take the Stage at New York City's Children's Theater 2019 Gala

Broadway's rising stars will take the stage to honor leaders in performing arts and arts education at New York City's Children's Theater 2019 Gala on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, New York City.

Actresses Julia Murney (Wicked) and Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of the Opera) will perform as well as NYC high school students from the Hamilton on Broadway education program. This year's Gala honorees include:

Harmony Award receipent: Bill Bowers, world-renowned mime and NYCCT collaborator

Family of Artist Award receipent: Lois Olshan, NYC Dept of Education Teacher and Arts Liaison for PS 144 Q

Luminary Award receipent: Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, Executive Director, Theater for Young Audiences/USA

Gala guests will enjoy cocktails, seated dinner and live performances and celebrate the contributions of these honorees and the 22 year-old organization, which has served more than 350,000 children and families through award-winning theater productions and nationally-funded arts education programs.

New York City Children's Theater's 2019 Gala

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 | 6:30 - 10:30 PM

The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, NYC

Business/Cocktail Attire

Gala tickets: $400; Gala tables: $4,000 - 10,000. Gala tickets on sale now at: nycchildrenstheater.org/event/2019-Gala





