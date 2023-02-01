Broadway's James D. Gish Heads A Distinguished Cast In BON JOUR, THE MUSICAL
Gish has appeared on Broadway in WICKED and the national tours of Les Miserables and Beautiful.
Richard Hackley's new musical, "Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical," scheduled for two special showings - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios, 115 West 45th Street, Suite 603, in New York City (visit www.bonjourthemusical.com for further information), sports a star-studded cast:
The cast also includes Alec Michael Ryan (NATIONAL TOUR: Jersey Boys, REGIONAL: From Here To Eternity); Emily Trumble (OFF-BWAY: Soft Power, TOUR: Sound Of Music, Something Rotten); Rob Richardson (BROADWAY: Jekyll and Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, OFF-BWAY: Kinky Boots); Haley Swindal (BROADWAY: Chicago, Jekyll and Hyde, OFF-BWAY: Sweeney Todd); Max B. Ehrlich (BROADWAY: Aladdin, TOUR: Miss Saigon, King and I); Joseph Peterson (NY: It Shoulda Been You, Angel of the Amazon, Save The Palace); Leah Platt (TOUR: Fiddler on the Roof, REGIONAL: The Prom, Which Way To The Stage).
Hackley's clever domestic dramedy, sporting a 70's/80s rock style score, is directed by Jamibeth Margolis, whose theatrical directing credits include Broadway/Off-Broadway and regional. Jamibeth served as assistant director to Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks on The Caine Mutiny Court Martial (Broadway) and also on Jules Feiffer's A Bad Friend (Lincoln Center Theatre). She has also helmed developmental productions of the following new musical works: Save The Palace, Owl Creek, Great Googly Moo, and Warsaw.
Andrew Wheeler serves as Musical Director. Jared Six is the stage manager
Bonjour Mon Amour, the Musical, is a contemporary story that follows Mike Mercy through ups & downs of love & life. Mike has two friends showing him both sides - an older neighbor with advice to clean up his act or risk losing the love of his life; and his burnout buddy's much more relaxed opinions.
Richard Hackley is a distinguished member of Broadway producer Ken Davenport's acclaimed TheatreMakers Program.
