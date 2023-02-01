Broadway's James D. Gish Heads A Distinguished Cast In BON JOUR, THE MUSICAL

Richard Hackley's new musical, "Bonjour Mon Amour the Musical," scheduled for two special showings - 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - on Thursday, February 16 at CAM Studios, 115 West 45th Street, Suite 603, in New York City (visit www.bonjourthemusical.com for further information), sports a star-studded cast:

James D. Gish plays the lead, Mike Mercy, a 21st century everyman, whose life includes a rocky love life and a stressful job. Gish currently appears on BROADWAY in WICKED and has been on the national tours of Les Mis and Beautiful.

The cast also includes Alec Michael Ryan (NATIONAL TOUR: Jersey Boys, REGIONAL: From Here To Eternity); Emily Trumble (OFF-BWAY: Soft Power, TOUR: Sound Of Music, Something Rotten); Rob Richardson (BROADWAY: Jekyll and Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, OFF-BWAY: Kinky Boots); Haley Swindal (BROADWAY: Chicago, Jekyll and Hyde, OFF-BWAY: Sweeney Todd); Max B. Ehrlich (BROADWAY: Aladdin, TOUR: Miss Saigon, King and I); Joseph Peterson (NY: It Shoulda Been You, Angel of the Amazon, Save The Palace); Leah Platt (TOUR: Fiddler on the Roof, REGIONAL: The Prom, Which Way To The Stage).



Hackley's clever domestic dramedy, sporting a 70's/80s rock style score, is directed by Jamibeth Margolis, whose theatrical directing credits include Broadway/Off-Broadway and regional. Jamibeth served as assistant director to Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks on The Caine Mutiny Court Martial (Broadway) and also on Jules Feiffer's A Bad Friend (Lincoln Center Theatre). She has also helmed developmental productions of the following new musical works: Save The Palace, Owl Creek, Great Googly Moo, and Warsaw.

Andrew Wheeler serves as Musical Director. Jared Six is the stage manager

Bonjour Mon Amour, the Musical, is a contemporary story that follows Mike Mercy through ups & downs of love & life. Mike has two friends showing him both sides - an older neighbor with advice to clean up his act or risk losing the love of his life; and his burnout buddy's much more relaxed opinions.

Richard Hackley is a distinguished member of Broadway producer Ken Davenport's acclaimed TheatreMakers Program.

For further information or to request an invitation to the presentation, please contact Jay Michaels Communications at 646-338-5472 or at jmcommnet@gmail.com.