BroadwayMania to Present 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen?

Nov. 4, 2021  

"Oh, a life stopped in pose in a world that never goes..."

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. This stunning multimedia musical explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre and intricately weaves stories through song, reimagining what the modern American musical can be.

This production is presented virtually by BroadwayMania; directed by Cecy Treviño, Music Direction by Nick Culp (featured in the cast as Man 1/Voice 3), and bringing together a cast and crew spanning 9 different countries (US, Mexico, Australia, Colombia, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, UK, Brazil & South Africa).

35mm: A Musical Exhibition features music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver and is based on the photography of Matthew Murphy.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Nov 20, 2021 8:00 pm EST

Nov 21, 2021 2:00 pm EST

Nov 27, 2021 8:00 pm EST

TICKETS HERE!

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals www.concordtheatricals.com


