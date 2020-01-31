Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Is Accepting Play Submissions

Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) is now accepting play submissions for the 2020 season this summer (Aug. 10th-Sept. 6th). The 20 selected plays will receive three performances in the 88-seat Theatre One at the renowned Off-Broadway performance venue, Theatre Row. Right on 42nd Street, in the heart of the theater district.

"We're excited to bring new work to premier home of some of the best theatre on Off Broadway," said Lenore Skomal, BBTF festival director. "BBTF was founded to create a theatrical celebration of the highest standard that truly values playwrights and their work."

Selected playwrights gain the tools they need to effectively and affordably produce and market the Off-Broadway premiere of their plays. This includes workshops, regular information packets, access to an interactive online forum, one-on-one relationships with key festival staff members, an audience talk back, and complimentary tickets to attend every other show in the festival.

BBTF is also unique among New York festivals because applicants receive a critique for the $25 reader fee required to apply. These critiques provide professional dramaturgical advice will get objective feedback on plot and character development, along with non-prescriptive advice. (The reader fee is waived for current Dramatist Guild members with proof of ID card.)

Most importantly, BBTF curates, advises, nurtures, and creates community in an environment of growth for playwrights serious about honing their work and taking responsibility for their success. BBTF is devoted to participating in the evolution of artists and their work to create great theatre that continues to live long after their premieres.

"I did not once feel out of the loop and knew that any question I had, would be answered immediately, said Juan Ramirez, Bronx-based playwright and BBTF 2017 participant. "This may sound obvious but let it be known that this support is not always found. It is always great to have a team believe in your work and give you honest feedback. They care about good storytelling and don't pretend for one second that it's an easy journey to get right. The motto is, 'No one is going to love your play more than you' and although they say they could only try, I think they're pretty close to it."

BBTF's alumni have achieved additional success and continue to use the skills gained from their BBTF experience to create, present, and produce. BBTF takes no producer points for future productions of the play, unlike other festivals.

For more information, visit https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/. The final application deadline is on March 15th at 11:59pm EST. All applications must be submitted at https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/submit.





