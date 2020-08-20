Brierpatch Theatricals Presents STARS & CARS CINEMA: A DRIVE-IN EXPERIENCE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Stars & Cars Cinema is an outdoor cinema experience for the whole family

Brierpatch Theatricals (Laura Cronin/Scott Newsome, Producers) is have announced "Stars & Cars Cinema" an outdoor cinema experience for the whole family beginning Thursday, September 3 at Pfizer/IRG North Lot (401 N. Middletown Road) in Pearl River, NY.

Kicking off the opening weekend will be the audience favorite, Captain Marvel, and will benefit the Blauvelt Lions Club. General Admission is $35 (per vehicle) and $45 for advance tickets in a reserved section. For the opening weekend, all tickets are priced at $30. To purchase tickets and for further information, please visit www.starsandcarscinema.com. Please note: Film selections are subject to change.

Drive up, kick back, and enjoy a bit of Hollywood in your own hometown! Brierpatch Theatricals' Stars & Cars Cinema welcomes you to a pop-up outdoor cinema in the heart of Orangetown, New York! At a time when gathering together is more complicated than we would like, Stars & Cars Cinema is a place to come and enjoy classic entertainment options for the entire family in a community friendly environment.

"Our offices were shut down this spring and we were stuck inside like everyone else, missing our normal lives and looking for a way to bring entertainment back," shares Laura Janik Cronin, Co-President Brierpatch Theatricals. "I remember the excitement of piling into my dad's station wagon for drive-in night with my family growing up. We want to recapture that feeling at a time when gathering together with family and friends for a night out seems so very necessary. Arts and entertainment have always given us a way to escape the stress and anxiety of everyday, and with 2020 we have plenty of stress and anxiety! As an Orangetown resident I am incredibly grateful to the Town of Orangetown and the team at Pfizer and IRG for their support of our idea. Partnering with the Blauvelt Lions Club for our opening weekend was a natural way for us to say thank you to the town community. The Brierpatch Theatricals team looks forward to bringing a wide range of films to the screen for audiences of all ages and hope to expand our entertainment options to include some live performances as well."

"The Lions club motto is, We Serve. During this unprecedented time in our community the Blauvelt Lions Club has become more dedicated to this statement than ever before, states Andy Andrews, President. "We've seen need for meals at the soup kitchen rise, outreach needed to those in quarantine, and support for other clubs and members more important than ever. We are now looking to new ways to add some fun back into the community and get back to raising money for our many causes safely. From raising vision care and awareness to supporting summer camps for the disabled and making sure no child goes hungry we will continue our work in any situation. We are so excited to join and collaborate with Brierpatch Theatricals to create an incredible movie experience which, through their generosity, will also raise money to go directly back to those in need here in our community."

Teresa M. Kenny, Town Supervisor of Orangetown, New York states "Further proof that during a pandemic, we come together as one. Thank you, Brierpatch Theatricals, for bringing back outdoor drive-in movies to the Town of Orangetown. I look forward to showing my adult children my childhood experiences."

