Boomerang Presents LIFEGUARD By Kristen Palmer

Boomerang Theatre Company presents a one night only streaming presentation of LIFEGUARD, a new play written by Kristen Palmer and directed by Kelly O'Donnell. LIFEGUARD streams live on Zoom Saturday April 17th at 5pm, with playback for 48 hours after the curtain time. Tickets are $10, and will benefit Boomerang's new play development programs.

In LIFEGUARD, Penny's a life guard, just graduated high school, figuring what's next. Beatty's dropped out and hanging around the pool while doing stunts to impress Penny. Josh's swimming laps over his summer vacation from being their high school English teacher. All three are seeking the next moment, even when defining that moment seems impossible. A summer idyll about new possibilities, and what you consider enough of a life--a hyper-real dip into a moment of reckoning.

The reading features Raiane Cantisano, Brian Miskell and Nicholas James Reilly. Tickets are $10, and are available at boomlifeguard.eventbrite.com.