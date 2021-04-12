Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boomerang Presents LIFEGUARD By Kristen Palmer

The reading features Raiane Cantisano, Brian Miskell and Nicholas James Reilly.

Apr. 12, 2021  

Boomerang Theatre Company presents a one night only streaming presentation of LIFEGUARD, a new play written by Kristen Palmer and directed by Kelly O'Donnell. LIFEGUARD streams live on Zoom Saturday April 17th at 5pm, with playback for 48 hours after the curtain time. Tickets are $10, and will benefit Boomerang's new play development programs.

In LIFEGUARD, Penny's a life guard, just graduated high school, figuring what's next. Beatty's dropped out and hanging around the pool while doing stunts to impress Penny. Josh's swimming laps over his summer vacation from being their high school English teacher. All three are seeking the next moment, even when defining that moment seems impossible. A summer idyll about new possibilities, and what you consider enough of a life--a hyper-real dip into a moment of reckoning.

The reading features Raiane Cantisano, Brian Miskell and Nicholas James Reilly. Tickets are $10, and are available at boomlifeguard.eventbrite.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Break A Leg Sweatshirt
Dance Break Mug
Ask Me About My Dream Roles Sticker

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
CreateTheater To Premiere DASH Online April 19 Photo

CreateTheater To Premiere DASH Online April 19

Permafrost Theater Collective Will Present a 24 Hour Theater Festival Next Week Photo

Permafrost Theater Collective Will Present a 24 Hour Theater Festival Next Week

StatueFest Two Presents New Monologues as Part of Put A Woman On A Pedestal Photo

StatueFest Two Presents New Monologues as Part of 'Put A Woman On A Pedestal'

Stephanie Lexis Kicks Off Actors Fund Fundraiser With Parody NOW THATS WHAT I CALL BROADWA Photo

Stephanie Lexis Kicks Off Actors Fund Fundraiser With Parody NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY: QUARANTINE EDITION


More Hot Stories For You

  • Sam Mauceri Joins Chicago Children's Theatre As Inclusive Education And Programs Manager
  • Photo Flash: First Look at SMOKEFALL Streaming at Goodman Theatre
  • Chicago Fringe Opera Announces First Half of A CITY OF WORKS Season
  • Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park Announces Auditions For FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY