Blue Hill Troupe's THE SORCERER Will Mark North American Premiere Of Lost Aria

The Blue Hill Troupe, Ltd., New York City's only philanthropic theater group, will close its 98th season April 27 - May 1 with six performances of Gilbert & Sullivan's The Sorcerer, the duo's third collaboration and first full-length operetta. Performances will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Among the many musical treasures to be heard will be the North American premiere of "In days gone by," an Act I aria for Lady Sangazure. Cut from the score shortly before the operetta's first performance in 1877, the aria existed only as a lyric until its music was reconstructed by David Russell Hulme, a Welsh conductor and musicologist renowned for his research and publications on the music of Sir Arthur Sullivan. Hulme's reconstruction had its world premiere on a BBC Radio broadcast in May 2014.

Despite the aria's having been cut, "the lyric survived in the copy of the libretto sent to the Lord Chamberlain with the application to license The Sorcerer," Hulme recounts. "Sullivan thought enough of the song to include it in the list of items to be offered for sale individually-but it never did get into print." Hulme's reconstruction of the tune is a labor of love, made from surviving parts for horns, violas, cellos, and bass, using clues from the introductory recitative, among others. "It's a bit like detective work," he says, "spotting the smallest things (what's not there as well as what is) and realizing their significance."

Based on "An Elixir of Love," a story written by Gilbert for The Graphic magazine in 1876, The Sorcerer tells the comic tale of young Alexis Pointdextre, who-believing fiercely in the power of love to level all ranks of society-hires a sorcerer to spike the tea at his engagement party with a love potion. Every possible mishap occurs, and Alexis and the sorcerer must race against the clock to reverse the magic before wedding bells ring for the wrong lovers.

Every year the Blue Hill Troupe donates its net proceeds-from two fully staged productions, one Gilbert & Sullivan operetta and one musical theater piece, plus a concert series-to a New York City-based charity. Since its inception in 1924, the troupe has donated over $9 million (adjusted for inflation) to its charity partners. Proceeds from the current season benefit LSA Family Health Service, a nonprofit organization serving families in East Harlem by meeting their needs for food, healthcare, education, and a safe home.

The Blue Hill Troupe's production of The Sorcerer is directed and choreographed by Gary Slavin with music direction by David Schmidt.

Performances run April 27 - May 1. Ticket prices range from $35 - $100 (with payment in excess of $20 per ticket tax deductible to the extent provided by law). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at https://bht.org/events/the-sorcerer/.

Please note: The health and safety of all is BHT's top priority. We are now only welcoming individuals to our performances who are fully vaccinated (regardless of age). At the time of entry into the building, attendees must show proof of full vaccination and a government-issued photo ID. Masks must be worn while in the theater. Additional protocols may be required to attend in person, in accordance with medical and public health recommendations and applicable laws.