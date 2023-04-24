Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio on New York's Upper East Side (1230 Fifth Avenue, between 104th and 105th Streets), April 26-30, 2023.

One of Gilbert & Sullivan's most beloved comic operas, The Pirates of Penzance features a merry band of swashbuckling pirates, a bevy of beautiful maidens, a squad of brave(ish) policemen, and the Very Model of a Modern Major General. The Blue Hill Troupe's production is directed by Rick Joyce and music directed by Marisa Green with choreography by Jessica Meese. The principal cast features Tyler Parker, Paul Mitchell Wilder, Zachary Mallory, David Loewy, Chazmond Peacock*, Robert Farruggia*, Kim Lindsay Grutman*, Jennifer Dorre, Kathleen Norchi, Maggie Langhorne, Dena Cubbin, Lauren Cupples*, Sarah Glaser, Conway McGrath, Sarah Means, Julie Feltman, David Pasteelnick, Alan Abrams*, Andrew Neuman, and Win Rutherfurd. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

Every year for nearly a century, the Blue Hill Troupe has donated its net proceeds-from two fully staged productions, one Gilbert & Sullivan operetta and one musical theater piece, plus a concert series-to a New York City-based charity. Since its inception in 1924, the troupe has donated over $12 million (adjusted for inflation) to its charity partners. Proceeds from the current season benefit LSA Family Health Service, a nonprofit organization serving families in East Harlem by meeting their needs for food, healthcare, education, and a safe home. The troupe will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

Performance schedule for Pirates is as follows: April 26, 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 pm; April 29 and 30 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $45-110 (with payment in excess of $20 per ticket tax deductible to the extent provided by law). Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Please note: The health and safety of all is the top priority of Blue Hill Troupe and El Teatro. Audience members are not required to provide proof of vaccination but are encouraged to be fully vaccinated, including all available boosters. The wearing of masks is not required but strongly recommended. Additional protocols may be required in future, in accordance with medical and public health recommendations and applicable laws.