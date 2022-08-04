Blind Cupid Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET Moves to The Stella Adler Studio
Performances run August 12-14.
The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company presents Romeo and Juliet, to be performed at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. The show will feature immigrant actors from around the world, including the UK, Japan, Mexico, France, Turkey, Holland, Australia, and Canada. This aligns with Blind Cupid's mission to create opportunities for artists regardless of nationality or background.
CAST
Romeo: Harrison Tipping
Juliet: Anne Kato
Mercutio: Josh Bromfield Davis
Benvolio: Joe Staton
Tybalt: Spencer Jones
Lord Capulet: Patrick Troy-Brandt
Lady Capulet: Fleur Voorn
Lord Montague: Brett Lowell
Lady Montague: Feryal Kilisli
Nurse: Molly Ehrenberg-Peters
Friar Lawrence: Timothy Wagner
Prince Escalus: Christopher Dover
Paris: Zachary Ketcham
Gregory/Balthazar: Emile Aslan Lacheny
Samson/Page: Caden Brauch
Peter/Friar John: Kevin Rios
CREATIVE TEAM
Fight Choreographer: Melanie Liebetrau
Composer: John Coker
Graphic Designer: Alexandr Kireev