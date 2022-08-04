Blind Cupid Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET Moves to The Stella Adler Studio

The Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company presents Romeo and Juliet, to be performed at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. The show will feature immigrant actors from around the world, including the UK, Japan, Mexico, France, Turkey, Holland, Australia, and Canada. This aligns with Blind Cupid's mission to create opportunities for artists regardless of nationality or background.

CAST

Romeo: Harrison Tipping

Juliet: Anne Kato

Mercutio: Josh Bromfield Davis

Benvolio: Joe Staton

Tybalt: Spencer Jones

Lord Capulet: Patrick Troy-Brandt

Lady Capulet: Fleur Voorn

Lord Montague: Brett Lowell

Lady Montague: Feryal Kilisli

Nurse: Molly Ehrenberg-Peters

Friar Lawrence: Timothy Wagner

Prince Escalus: Christopher Dover

Paris: Zachary Ketcham

Gregory/Balthazar: Emile Aslan Lacheny

Samson/Page: Caden Brauch

Peter/Friar John: Kevin Rios

CREATIVE TEAM

Fight Choreographer: Melanie Liebetrau

Composer: John Coker

Graphic Designer: Alexandr Kireev