Blessed Sacrament Parish Players To Present OLIVER, Beginning This Friday

With a cast of over forty accompanied by a full orchestra, the Blessed Sacrament Parish theater program is picking up where they left off 15 years ago by bringing back “Oliver” after its successful 2009 run.

Over the course of several years starting in the 1980s, the Blessed Sacrament Parish Players have brought together parishioners and local thespians to produce popular musicals like “The Music Man,” “My Fair Lady,” “Guys and Dolls” and many more.

“There is something very unique about this theater group. Throughout the years our stage has been filled with families; parents acting alongside their children and sometimes even grandparents and their grandkids, plus different parish groups and local thespians sharing a new experience together. At play practices you see school parents helping each other remember their lines, members of the choir trying something new by learning dance routines, school alumni reuniting to perform once again with their friends, and veteran thespians and musicians from the Staten Island theater community sharing their talents and helping the cast in any way they can,” said Ed Callahan, the director of “Oliver” and organizer of the Parish Players program.

“And most importantly we hope our most valuable supporters, audiences past and present, have always ‘considered themselves part of the family.’ Their gracious support of this program has never gone unnoticed. We very much appreciate their attendance and encouragement,” continued Callahan.

This production of “Oliver” includes several cast members who are reprising their roles from the 2009 production, and they are collectively embracing and guiding the younger members of the cast who are the next generation of thespians just beginning their theatrical journey.

Additionally, the director and entire cast are proud to be part of a production that includes a live orchestra.

Tickets and More Information

“Oliver” will be presented April 12 at 8 p.m., April 13 at 8 p.m., April 14 at 3 p.m., and April 14 at 7 p.m. The show will be in the school gym; the entrance is 830 Delafield Avenue. All tickets are reserved and are 20 dollars each. Tickets can be reserved by email at simctigue@aol.com, at the door, or by calling 917-754-3963.