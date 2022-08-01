Biographical Play About Batman's Co-Creator Hits NYC in October

Daydream Theatre Company, RISE Playhouse and producer Aaron Andrade will present Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat. Direction and script by Lenny Schwartz; story by Athena Finger, Alethia Bess Mariotta, and Lenny Schwartz. Tickets available for $15 online and $20 at the door. The link to buy tickets is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/377444174687

Bill Finger: Rise of the Bat takes a deep dive into the life of Bill Finger, the co-creator of Batman (with Bob Kane) who never received due credit until 2015. Journey with Bill from the inception of Batman to his passing away nearly penniless in 1974, to finally receiving his posthumous co-creator credit in 2015.

Additional performances will run in Rhode Island at RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 on September 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and October 1, 2022 at 8pm at night. Rhode Island tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188799®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ristage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

To kick off the play, a panel will be held at San Diego Comic Con on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4pm in Room 4. There will be readings from the script for attendees and a Q and A about the making of the show.