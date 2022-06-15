Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bilingual World Premiere of LIFE LESSONS / LECCIONES DE VIDA Announced At Thalia Spanish Theatre

Featuring English translation by Iride Lamartina-lens and produced, designed & directed by Angel Gil Orrios.

Jun. 15, 2022  

Thalia Spanish Theatre presents the bilingual world premiere of LIFE LESSONS / LECCIONES DE VIDA, a dramedy by the prestigious playwright from Mardid, Eduardo Galan, starring in English Kathy Tejada & Bill Blechingberg and in Spanish Soledad Lopez y William Saquicela.

A cultivated teacher and an uneducated fishmonger engage in a duel of personalities through several juicy parent-teacher school meetings, which will change their LIVES forever. she is debating if she should retire or continue teaching, and he is the poor father of a very troubled LGBTQ+ teenager student in need of help.

Running June 3 to 26, 2022. Performances in English: Fridays 8 PM & Saturdays 3 PM. Performances in Spanish: Saturdays 8 PM & Sundays 4 PM at Thalia Spanish Theatre at 41-17 Greenpoint Avenue, Sunnyside (Queens) NY 11104. For more information visit www.thaliatheatre.org or call (718) 729-3880.





