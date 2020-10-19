Between Theatre And Streaming A New MACBETH Is Born

Young artists reinventing theatre in a socially distanced world

{NYU Tisch School of the Arts Alumni: Raina Silver, Maddie Jewell and Isabella Gomez Giron present an innovative, spooky virtual production of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Raina, Maddie and Isabella will present their virtual production of Macbeth, from October 23rd - October 30th. This production will feature multiple NYU Tisch Alumni as well as other artists, located across the world: South Korea, Hawaii, New York, California, Texas, and more.. Ed Eaton, professional director with credits in the East and West Coast of the U.S and in Kauai, Hawaii, along with Sonny Fotso-Chinjé, a Cameroonian-American multidisciplinary artist, direct this project.

"Reimagining theater into a virtual experience while preserving the connection with other artists miles away has not been a simple task, but through the use of camera angles, lights, music, the creative transformation of each artists' home into their own set, the interactive pre-show and the passion of these artists, we have created a unique virtual experience that lives between the worlds of film and theatre, maintaining the magic of live performance, while using the innovative elements that this visual medium offers." Isabella

This special cut of Macbeth, centered around the witches, came to life with the desire to keep theatre alive and to offer a revitalizing experience during these tough times. This group of artists share a relevant story that questions our virtues and vices, and explores trust within our communities and our leaders. Additionally, they challenge gender binaries through the casting of women in traditionally male roles.

The project also includes a special collaboration with the Theater department of Norte Vista High School in Riverside, California consisting of weekly workshops dictated by Macbeth's cast and crew, with the purpose of stimulating and inspiring students who today adapt to a world of socially distanced education.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40750.

