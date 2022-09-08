Bated Breath Theatre to Present NEW YORK IS MY SCENE PARTNER Workshop

Bated Breath Theatre Company's "Future Maker" Mara Lieberman will show performers and theater makers how to see the streets of New York as their stage in NEW YORK IS MY SCENE PARTNER, a devising workshop on Thursdays from September 22 thru October 6.

Lieberman, creator of the long-running immersive hits Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec and Chasing Andy Warhol, will guide you in embracing the beauty and chaos of New York to inspire your original, live performance in a whole new way. In this devising workshop, participants will transform the streets of the Village into their set and scene partner. Mara was awarded Best Director by Broadway World's 2021 Off-Broadway Awards for her work on Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec and named a "Future Maker" by Time Out in "50 Amazing People Changing the World."

Mara Lieberman has served as Executive Artistic Director, director, and lead writer for all Bated Breath's shows since she took the helm in 2012, including their award winning, pandemic-friendly hit Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec, Chasing Andy Warhol, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Beneath the Gavel, the award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts, The Pride of Christopher Street (co-written with Jamie Roach), and Wild Things. For Voyeur, Mara was awarded Best Director by Broadway World's 2021 Off-Broadway Awards and Time Out named Lieberman a "Future Maker" in "50 Amazing People Changing the World." Additionally, Lieberman has adapted and directed plays at The New York International Fringe Festival, New Haven Festival of Arts & Ideas, New Georges The Room, and HERE's American Living Room Festival. She also served as assistant to Lloyd Richards at the National Playwright's Conference. In 2018, Mara was a recipient of an Artistic Excellence Award from the Connecticut Office of the Arts. She earned her BA from Sarah Lawrence College and her Master's in Performance Studies from Northwestern University. For more information visit www.maralieberman.com.

Bated Breath Theatre Company creates immersive, participatory theatre that wakes up the body, resurrects sleeping histories, and electrifies non-traditional theatre spaces. Bated Breath reimagined theatre mid-pandemic and debuted Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec in October 2020. Inspired by their site-specific hit, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Voyeur brought the action to the street, making New York City their scene partner as the pandemic forced performances to pause across the board. This new phenomenon gained traction as the longest-running pandemic-friendly theatrical experience in NYC. Voyeur was recently awarded the 2021 BroadwayWorld, Off-Broadway Awards for Best Play, Best New Production, and named Mara Lieberman, Best Director. Their follow-up production, Chasing Andy Warhol ran for 5 months in 2022. The Company premiered its interactive art auction play Beneath the Gavel Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theatres in 2017 and has performed the play on a recurring basis at Feinstein's/54 Below. Bated Breath is also currently working on a new interactive wine tasting play in collaboration with wine journalist Jane Anson. For more information, visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org.



The NEW YORK IS MY SCENE PARTNER classes will take place Thursdays September 22nd, 29th, and October 6th from 5-9pm at 58 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011. To register, Venmo $120 to @BatedBreathTheatreCompany and memo "Devising Workshop" by Monday, September 19th to ensure your spot or sign up by September 12th for a special discount of $100. For more information visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org.