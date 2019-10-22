Badinage Theatre Company Presents WRITER. WINO. BAGEL EATER. This November At The Tank

Badinage Theatre Company, a small troupe of artists and alumni of Primary Stages ESPA, will present WRITER. WINO. BAGEL EATER., November 13, 14, 23, 24, at The Tank at 312 W. 36th Street.

An evening of short work, written and directed by playwright Joe Breen, WRITER. WINO. BAGEL EATER. hilariously, and emotionally, examines the influence of Hollywood on our love lives; the double standards, and joint pressures, of gender expectations; and the long lasting scars we all carry, thanks to parental misfires. What do Meg Ryan, Charles Schulz, and a Mary-Tyler-Moore-dressed rent-boy have in common? Join us on Badinage Theatre Company's maiden voyage to find out!

The cast features Brendan Cataldo (MIRANDA FROM STORMVILLE, Random Access Theatre; ALL MY LOVE, KATE, Fresh Fruit Festival;); Vanessa Pereda-Felix (Off-Broadway's ADDY & UNO; 1001 NIGHTS, Atlantic Theatre Company), Miranda Noelle Wilson (THE WORTH OF WATER, Clutch Productions; RYAN RAFTERY IS THE MOST POWERFUL WOMAN IN FASHION, Joe's Pub), and Clint Zugel (THE ISLAND, Fresh Fruit Festival; A SMALL GROUP, Primary Stages/Fordham University).

Writer Joe Breen's work has been seen at Cherry Lane Theatre, The Bechdel Project, Theatre in Asylum, and The Boston Center For The Arts. His play, THE HANDS THAT HOLD US, was a 2016 finalist for The Princess Grace Awards Playwriting Fellowship, and winner of the Next Act New Play Summit at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY. His other full-length work, ALL MY LOVE, KATE, was featured in Primary Stages' ESPA Drills Off-Broadway reading series, and premiered at New York's The Wild Project, as part of the 16th Annual Fresh Fruit Festival (where it went on to win four awards, including "Outstanding Production").

WRITER. WINO. BAGEL EATER. runs Wednesday, November 13th at 7pm; Thursday, November 14th at 9:30pm; Saturday, November 23rd at 3:00pm; and Sunday, November 24th at 7:00pm.

The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street.

Tickets to WRITER. WINO. BAGEL EATER. are $10 and available at TheTankNYC.org, or by visiting BadinageTheatre.com.









