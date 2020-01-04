BWW Review: Reading of Molière in the Park's SCHOOL FOR WIVES Was a Perfect Night of Theatre

Free theatre for all. That's one of the main accomplishes of Molière in the Park's latest reading of "The School For Wives."

The readings, which were performed on November 13th and 14th at the Picnic House in Prospect Park were a few nights of an ideal theatrical experience. Molière in the Park teamed up with Prospect Park Alliance, for the two free readings directed by the founder of the organization, Lucie Tiberghien.

The School for Wives is comedy in five acts by Molière, which tells the story of Arnolphe, a man who intends to marry his ward Agnes, whom he has groomed to be entirely naive of the world around her and how it works. Though he believes Agnes to be easily duped, she falls for the handsome Horace. The show is a clever as it is comedic, and is considered to be Moliere's masterpiece.

In a world that is changed by the "Me too" movement, it's interesting to see how a play written in 1662 is still so relevant to our current political climate. The language is certainly heightened, due to the beautiful translation of the play by Richard Wilber. Not an ounce of the heart of the play is lost because of the translation, and it could be said that it heightens the show as well.

Featuring Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie), as well as a wonderful supporting cast, The School For Wives was one of the yearly productions put on by Molière in the Park. The organization is dedicated to bringing the opportunity to see free theatre productions which they otherwise might not have the option of seeing.

Founder and director Tiberghien says, "I'm also looking to celebrate Brooklyn and Prospect Park by offering plays that are funny, smart, provocative, embracing of all types of people, all of which to me feels like Brooklyn at its best."

Viewing a Molière in the Park production was a very intimate and almost romantic theatre experience. Everything from a lit fireplace, to the cozy lighting, the Picnic House in Prospect Park was made for this production.

"As a theater practitioner who grew up in France and who is proud to call herself French and American," Tiberghien says, "I am thrilled to be offering an opportunity to all New Yorkers to discover the Molière that I love."

For more information about Molière in the Park, theatre-goers can find that here: https://www.moliereinthepark.org/.





