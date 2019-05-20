BWW Review: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE at Astoria Performing Arts Center

Caroline, or Change recently opened at the Astoria Performing Arts Center in New York, touching on issues of race and status while charming the crowd with its talented musical cast.

The Tony-award-winning musical with book and lyrics by Tony Kushner, takes us back in time to Louisiana in the early sixties where a black maid named Caroline (LaDonna Burns) is trying to provide for her kids working for a Jewish family. She spends most of her time down in the basement, where she does laundry and harmoniously contemplates life's big questions -- all with the help of a washing machine (Marcie Henderson) and a dryer (Tony Perry) singing alongside her.

Life is hard for Caroline but it's not easy for Noah Gellman (Sabatino Cruz), the young boy who's house Caroline works in. After a recent loss, he wants desperately to be Caroline's friend and goes to many lengths to try to make it happen. The two are worlds apart and their relationship is rocky to say the least, but the sorrow each one feels brings them together in unexpected ways.

Throughout the story, we are taken on a musical journey with a cast of pure talent, turning the most mundane things (eating cabbage and ironing) into a catchy but thoughtful ballads, while reflecting on the world's remaining issues dealt with today.

Caroline, or Change is currently at the Astoria Performing Arts Center from now until May 25th.

Photo courtesy of Astoria Performing Arts Center





