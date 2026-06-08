SQUIRT GUNS AND TONKA TRUCKS to Launch AFLAMDA Studio's New Reading Room Series

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American Friends of LAMDA Studio (AFLAMDA Studio) is to launch its new Reading Room series with an industry reading of squirt guns and tonka trucks, a new play by Studio Member John Selby. The inaugural event brings together an ensemble of artists and recent graduates of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), one of the world's most respected conservatories for actor training. The reading will be held at the A.R.T./NY Studios on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Set on the verge of World War III, squirt guns and tonka trucks follows a young adult ministry at a Catholic church in Cleveland, Ohio as they gather for Friendsgiving amid mounting global uncertainty. The cast includes Moira McAuliffe, Seth Retzlaff, Haliya Roberts, John Selby, Sarah Thorn (Othello, This World of Tomorrow), Angelica Williams, with Jacob de Heer reading stage directions. All are graduates of LAMDA. Selby also directs.

The Reading Room series is designed to spotlight bold new theatrical voices while fostering artistic collaboration between LAMDA alumni and the broader New York creative community. AFLAMDA Studio builds on the link between the UK conservatory tradition and the American entertainment industry, supporting artists through performance opportunities, community engagement, and development initiatives.

LAMDA continues to receive international recognition for excellence in actor training. The school was recently named among The Hollywood Reporter's top drama schools in the world, ranking seventh globally in its latest annual list.

Founded in 1861, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art is the oldest drama school in the United Kingdom and has trained generations of acclaimed actors, directors, and theatre-makers working across stage and screen including John Lithgow, Ruth Wilson, David Oyelowo, Gabby Beans, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Through the Reading Room series, AFLAMDA Studio aims to serve as an incubator of new work from Studio Members reflecting LAMDA's ethos of multidisciplinary creativity and ensemble-based storytelling. The creators of Mischief Theatre (The Play that Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About Spies) are LAMDA Alumni.

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