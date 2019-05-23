BUCOLIC The Musical Ends Run Tomorrow At The Assembly Room

Tired of big city living?Want to return to simpler times?Rather get murdered by a loved one than a stranger? We're waiting for you.

Created and composed by Lauren Maul, 'Bucolic' is a darkly comedic musical based on bizarre true crime stories from her hometown in Nebraska.'Bucolic' features disturbing yarns and feel-good music with all of your local Nebraskan favorites, including coach/priest Father John, Pam Dowd - the #1 Realtor in the Murder-Suicide House Market, Laura Smalls - a surviving member of the 4th grade class, and many more! Audience members are invited to get their church directory portrait taken after the show. Orange drink and animal crackers will be provided. Starring Lauren Maul, Michael Harren, Lady Kate Weber, Kiirstin Marilyn, Tim Girrbach, Tahlia Robinson, and Jenn Wehrung. Preview songs here: https://www.sharkpartymedia.com/bucolic

Friday, May 24, 7:30pm. The Assembly Room at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012 (entrance at 239 Thompson Street) HOW: Tickets are $20 and only available at the door on the night of the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and seating is limited. More about Lauren Maul: http://bucolicmusical.com





