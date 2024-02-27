BORDERLESS Comes to United Solo Festival in April

Borderless has officially been selected to be part of the 2024 United Solo Festival at Theater Row, Thursday April 4th at 7pm. The piece will be returning to the New York stage after it played to sold out shows in its US debut season in August last year at TheaterLab. It is a story which shines a little on the current mental health crisis gripping our Afghan and Iraq veterans and the effects placed upon their family's.

About Borderless

Family is everything! Blake, an ordinary American kid raised by his father in a small coastal town meets his soon to be step brother, Hussan, an Afghani refugee who along with his mother escaped the Taliban terror during the civil war in the 1990's. From their first meeting the two boys form an inseparable bond. A bond that would be tested when along with the rest of the world they watch the horrors of September 11th and the subsequent events unfold. Finishing high school they enlist in the Army and are deployed to Afghanistan. However upon their arrival the young men's optimism and determination gradually disintegrates into chaos and a bloodied tragedy which years after returning home reappears to confront Blake.

Run Time: 85 minutes. No Interval.

Awards it has received:- 2024 Official Selection to the United Solo Theater Festival.- A semifinalist for Best New Stage Play in 2020 with the International Script and Storyboard Showcase. - Shortlisted for the 2020 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award. - Finalist for the Best Script Award, Best Short Script Under 30 Pages.

Please Note: Contains strobe lighting, strong language, adult themes and drug use.