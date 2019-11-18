BMCC Theatre Presents José Rivera's MARISOL

Marisol Perez, a young Puerto Rican woman, is a copy editor for a Manhattan publisher. She finds herself on the streets, homeless, where her many encounters include a woman beaten for exceeding her credit limit and a homeless burn victim in a wheelchair looking for his lost skin. Marisol is directed by Alkis Papoutsis plays November 20th - 24th at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (Theatre II).

The design team includes: Scenic/Lighting Design by Elizabeth Chaney, Sound Design Christopher Peifer, Projection/SFX Design by Donghyuk Chang, Costume Design by Anne E. Grosz, Production Stage Manager Emma Ruopp, and Dramaturgy by Keith Winsted.

Violence Direction by Jake Haven Parisse, and Performance Coaching by Jonny Maldonado.

Marisol will be presented at Tribeca Performing Arts Center (Theater II), 199 Chambers Street, November 20, 21, 22, 23, 2019 @ 7pm, April 10, 13, 14, 2019 @ 2pm.

Free Admission - General Seating - No Reservations

Contact: Keith Winsted kwinsted@bmcc.cuny.edu or Karl O'Brian Williams kowilliams@bmcc.cuny.edu

Box Office: Ticketing Hours: 12pm - 6pm, Tues. - Sat. Phone: (212) 220 - 1460

Parking information: https://nycparking.spplus.com/destinations/bmcc-tribeca-performing-arts-center-parking.html





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You