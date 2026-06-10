BLUE SKIES YONDER To Be Showcased At The Rogue Theater Festival

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Bucks County, Pennsylvania playwright Peter Fenton will present his dark comedy BLUE SKIES YONDER on July 11 at The Flea Theater as part of the 2026 Rogue Theater Festival. This reading follows the presentation of Fenton's play, CORONATION, at Chain Theatre earlier in July.

BLUE SKIES YONDER, written by Peter Fenton and directed by his Passage Theatre colleague Monah Yancy, is an Agatha Christie-inspired locked-room murder mystery in the shadow of late-stage capitalism. At his lavish book launch party, promising young author Harrison Fowler spirals under the weight of a mismanaged manuscript and the deadly ambitions of his colleagues and loved ones. In the cutthroat world of publishing, the real killer might be whoever tells the best story.

Fenton himself will portray Harrison Fowler opposite Samuel Cheng as Jason, with Avery Kellington as Marybeth and Jim Fenton as Preston. Joining them will be León Rose as Cole, Brittaney Delsarté Chatman as Rebecca, Minh-Chau Scott as Jillian, and Hayley Jo Pellis as Amber, with narration by Liam Sullivan. The majority of this cast returns from the October 2025 reading held at ArtWorks in Trenton, New Jersey. Peter Fenton and Avery Kellington previously collaborated on the Off-Broadway premiere of ABANDON ALL HOPE at Theatre Row in 2023.

"This is a whodunnit filled with greed, lust, sabotage, and all the addictions that come with wanting something immediately-at any cost-without caring who gets hurt along the way," shares director Monah Yancy. Playwright and cast member Peter Fenton adds, "I wanted to write a story inspired by the gap I've experienced between the success the outside world sees and the terrifying precarity of living through it. While I wrote this about a debut author, I think many people with public social media will be able to relate."

The reading will be presented on July 11 at 7:30pm at The Flea Theater. Due to language, themes, and content, this play is recommended for audiences age 14 and up. All tickets are $15 and available at the event page on Ticket Tailor.

About Peter Fenton

Peter Fenton is an Off-Broadway playwright, freelance director, and marketing manager at Passage Theatre Company. His plays include dark comedy ABANDON ALL HOPE (Theatre Row, 2023), queer feminist Peter Pan deconstruction I THINK WE'RE LOST, teen satire CORONATION, and murder mystery BLUE SKIES YONDER. As a director, he has staged readings of new works as well as productions of HOME, I'M DARLING by Laura Wade and Frank Wildhorn's BONNIE & CLYDE.

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